Stephen Curry is now the greatest 3-point shooter of all time after passing Ray Allen for the most lang-range shots in NBA history. Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York, Curry went 5-14 from the three-point line to shatter Allen’s record and solidify himself as the best shooter we have ever seen. While we have known that for a few years already, this record is one that will likely never be broken.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO