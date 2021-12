Siena College has received a $ 35-million donation from the founders of a growing technology firm. The donation from Nipa and Das Nobel, who run MTX Group, will fund the expansion of the school's science complex and allow construction of a new dormitory called Nobel Hall. Das Nobel says he's happy to be able to give back to his alma mater and hopes the donation is going to be used for things that will inspire students to follow their dreams. Siena president Chris Gibson thanked the Nobel's for their generosity, saying the money will help transform the way the school prepares students for their careers.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO