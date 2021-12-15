ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo’s first foldable could finally offer competition to Samsung’s devices

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppo released its first foldable, the Oppo Find N, today at an event held in China. The company said last week that it has worked on it for four years, and developed some six generations of prototypes before producing this model. While the device uses a similar type of...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Design#Smart Phone#Ios#The Oppo Find N#The Find N#Qualcomm#Ccs Insight#Chinese
