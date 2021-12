In this episode of BSV Stories, we unravel the potential of blockchain-based gaming and how it can lead the way to the global adoption of Bitcoin. In this report, I spoke to several avid gamers in Manhattan, New York, of whom a majority of them admitted that they’ve never heard of blockchain games, but when presented with the idea of play-to-earn, something that blockchain games can offer, their reaction was nothing but promising for the blockchain industry. At present, there are hundreds of millions of online gamers globally. If these players were to join the blockchain gaming bandwagon, imagine what kind of impact this could have on Bitcoin? Moreover, an occurrence as such, could very well be blockchain’s gateway to the multimillion-dollar esports industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO