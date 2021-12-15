ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Saracens forfeit European Challenge Cup match after Covid outbreak

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmNOl_0dNMuQE100

Saracens have forfeited their European Challenge Cup game against Pau following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said a 28-0 scoreline and five match points had been awarded to the French club, who were due to host Saracens on Saturday.

EPCR added that Saracens had informed them of a “significant number” of positive Covid-19 tests among their playing squad, meaning they could not safely fulfil the Pau fixture.

Saracens said that the outbreak had occurred within their training ground environment, reporting “several positive Covid cases” from a latest round of PCR testing on Monday.

In a statement, Saracens said: “The club has taken the immediate action of closing the training ground and isolating all players, coaches and support staff.

“We have been working closely with EPCR and PRL (Premiership Rugby) and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise (Pau) in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday 18th December has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23-man squad for this fixture.

The health and well-being of our people is our priority at this time

Saracens

“In addition to positive Covid-19 cases, we have players self-isolating due to being close contacts, and a number of players who are currently injured.

“This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club, but as always the health and well-being of our people is our priority at this time.”

Saracens said that the squad would return to full training on December 24.

“We would like to reassure our supporters that our Gallagher Premiership fixture versus Worcester Warriors on 26th December will still take place,” the club added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Forfeit#European Challenge Cup#Gallagher Premiership#French#Epcr#Prl#Premiership Rugby#Worcester Warriors
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham match postponed after another Covid outbreak hits Premier League

Leicester City’s match with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night has been called off after the latest Covid outbreak to hit the Premier League.The Foxes have suffered a significant outbreak just days after a similar situation at Spurs, which caused both the Europa Conference League game with Rennes last week and the weekend’s clash with Brighton to be postponed.Burnley’s match with Watford was pulled at the last minute on Wednesday after Brentford’s game with Manchester United, scheduled for Tuesday, also cancelled.Manager Brendan Rodgers was left bitterly disappointed after Leicester’s request that the game be postponed on Wednesday was rejected by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Villa v Burnley Premier League match off after Covid outbreak

London (AFP) – Aston Villa’s home match with Burnley has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa squad, leaving just one Premier League fixture on the schedule for Saturday. Just four games are now due to be played this weekend out of the original 10...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Paris (AFP) – For the second time this season a match involving Lyon was abandoned following crowd trouble when their French Cup match at Paris FC on Friday was called off after half time. The tie was interrupted by incidents in the stands at the Charletty Stadium in Paris...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Benetton (Fri)

Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 17 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website. Jordy Reid makes his first start for Gloucester since September, in one of 14 changes to to face Benetton in the European Challenge Cup. Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonny...
RUGBY
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
BBC

European Challenge Cup: London Irish's Pool C match against Brive postponed

London Irish's European Challenge Cup Pool C fixture against Brive on Sunday has been postponed due to new travel restrictions between the UK and France. Irish's match along with six other fixtures in both the Challenge Cup and Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday and Sunday have been affected. Organisers say...
RUGBY
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashes: No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dundee Utd confident of Covid containment as shutdown call gets little support

Dundee United are confident they have contained a Covid-19 outbreak as David Martindale’s calls for a two-week Scottish football shutdown got little support.The Livingston manager claimed the cinch Premiership should bring forward its winter break after United reported positive cases and St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to new isolation rules for household cases.But United head coach Tam Courts later revealed the only disruption his side had faced this week, other than losing some players, was delaying Thursday’s training session until the afternoon to receive results of PCR tests.Courts expects to take a reasonably strong squad to face Rangers at Ibrox...
SOCCER
AFP

Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. "While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England take three wickets in eventful start but Australia lead approaches 400

England endured a rollercoaster start to the fourth day of the second Ashes Test, with three wickets, another drop for Jos Buttler and an injury scare for captain Joe Root as Australia’s lead reached 371 in Adelaide.Root was facing throw downs from spin coach Jeetan Patel during the warm-ups and was not wearing a protective box when a ball jumped unexpectedly and struck him in the groin area. He was sent for a scan at a local hospital to leave Ben Stokes in charge of the team, but returned midway through the first session to ease concerns.Despite an overbearing match...
SPORTS
The Independent

England draw Italy, Germany and Hungary in mouthwatering Nations League group

England will face Italy, Germany and Hungary in a mouthwatering League A Group 3 in the 2022/23 Nations League. Gareth Southgate’s side faced the prospect of a tough draw after they finished last season’s competition third in Group A behind Belgium and Denmark, leaving them in pot 3 this time around, and the result was a group against their great rivals Germany and Euro 2020 final conquerers Italy. England beat Germany 2-0 in a tense Wembley quarter-final before losing a penalty shootout to Italy after a 1-1 draw in the final. England also faced Hungary in 2022 World Cup...
UEFA
AFP

Australia's lead nears 400 despite England's early three-wicket burst

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head knuckled down to take the second Ashes Test further away from England on Sunday after Australia lost three early wickets in a lively start to day four at the Adelaide Oval. With England captain Joe Root initially missing after injuring himself while warming up, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and reached 134 for four at the end of the first session in the day-night Test. It stretched their lead to 371 after England suffered a batting collapse on Saturday and were all out for 236 in reply to Australia's 473 for nine declared. First-innings century-maker Labuschagne was not out 31 and Head, who hit 152 in the opening Test at Brisbane, was unbeaten on 45 after Australia lost three wickets for seven runs early in the session.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy