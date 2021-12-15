ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after F1 title heartbreak

By Tony Jones
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.

The motoring superstar was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.

He was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart, and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.

When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank you.”

The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart and the first to be awarded the honour while still competing.

Hamilton was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he eclipsed Michael Schumacher’s all-time victory tally and emulated the German by winning a seventh world title.

But on Sunday, rival driver Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title after his season-long battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shootout in Abu Dhabi.

The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his rival, and Verstappen had the advantage as he was using fresher tyres.

After the Red Bull driver stormed past Hamilton – who missed out on a fifth title in succession – the British racing star reportedly said on the car radio “This has been manipulated, man”, but he was later magnanimous in post-race interviews.

He told Sky Sports at the time: “Congratulations to Max and his team. I think we did an amazing job this year. Everyone back at the factory and here worked so hard in this most difficult of seasons.”

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner: Mercedes had no grounds to appeal against Abu Dhabi result

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Mercedes did not have a strong case to appeal against the result of Sunday’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Mercedes announced on Thursday they were withdrawing their appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dramatic world-title winning last-lap victory.Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world title after a safety car deployment had allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to close up behind the Briton.We didn't really feel that there was the ground for it (an appeal). Safety cars are usual in Formula One.Christian HornerMercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 season wrapped up in one chaotic final lap that could yet take another twist

Well, did you really expect it to end any other way?The final lap of the 2021 Formula 1 season was a microcosm of the entire year, 22 races encapsulated in 3.2 miles of tarmac.Max Verstappen’s maiden drivers’ championship is still being debated and could be well into the new year with the very real threat of his Red Bull team battling for his crown in a courtroom, Mercedes the opposition once again.The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 12 December, was a fitting finale to a title feud between Verstappen – the 24-year-old Dutchman who toed the line between...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood

Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood. The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport. Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have just ended but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton remaining on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the outcome of Sunday’s title-deciding  Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios.Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
Robb Report

The Ferrari Making the Biggest Splash at Formula 1 Is Not a Car

Formula 1 fans may be used to seeing the name Ferrari up on the winners’ podium—though last weekend the Ferrari race team placed third in the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with team Red Bull capturing the win in an upset over Mercedes. But there’s another Ferrari making a splash on the F1 scene these days: the sparkling wine the drivers were popping on the stage. Ferrari Trento bubbly is widely known in Italy and throughout Europe, but in the US, not so much. Most of us consider Prosecco synonymous with Italian sparkling wine, but Ferrari Trento creates...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu favourite to win Sports Personality of Year after incredible 2021

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.She also became the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam, and did not drop a single set in the tournament.Wow…that was some year🤯 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season🩸💧I want to say thank you & that...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

