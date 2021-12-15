Electric Planes Could be Coming to Alaska
Digital rendering of an electric Airflow plane with Ravn Alaska colors. Courtesy Airflow. Passengers who fly to rural communities with Ravn Alaska, a...alaskamagazine.com
Digital rendering of an electric Airflow plane with Ravn Alaska colors. Courtesy Airflow. Passengers who fly to rural communities with Ravn Alaska, a...alaskamagazine.com
Dont they realize that when they go to charge the plane in the rural communities that they run diesel generators to power the villages. So what are the saving?
Comments / 5