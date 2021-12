CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for a pair of gerrymandering lawsuits challenging the state’s congressional districts. Both sides in the pair of lawsuits challenging the newly drawn maps from statehouse Republicans will make their case virtually before the court Dec. 28. Each side will have 30 minutes of time to make their case, dividing their time amongst the parties.

