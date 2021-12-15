ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Hits Orlando

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a one of a kind, immersive experience than be sure to check out Van Gogh: The Immersive...

WRAL News

Van Gogh exhibit headed to Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — An multi-media exhibit of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works is headed to Raleigh in March, according to event promoter Exhibition Hub and Fever. "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will include 20,000 square feet of lights and sound set amid two-story projections of the artist's works. The event promises a 360 degree experience that includes a separate gallery with a virtual reality experience, “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles."
RALEIGH, NC
travelawaits.com

Ice Skate Through Van Gogh-Inspired Images In This Magical Midwest Park

Ice skating at Maggie Daley Park in Chicago is a beloved holiday and winter tradition for many people. This year, however, skaters are in for a special treat. Through a partnership between the Chicago Park District and the Immersive Van Gogh Chicago art exhibit, the ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is now adorned with van Gogh-inspired visuals on the ice. Skaters will be able to “glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes as they take part in a unique and exciting winter experience for all ages,” the promotional team for Immersive Van Gogh Chicago told TravelAwaits. Sunflowers and Starry Night are, of course, two of van Gogh’s most famous paintings.
CHICAGO, IL
stegenherald.com

Academics: Local students visit Van Gogh exhibit

Ste. Genevieve Middle School and Ste. Genevieve High School students recently went on a field trip. French teacher Bre Uzell took her French III, French IV and French V students to visit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the St. Louis Galleria’s Starry Night Pavilion. Vincent Van Gogh...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
stljewishlight.org

Ladue grad invents Van Gogh painting robot and we’re kvelling

Is it every kid’s dream to build a robot? You bet. Robots are cool, but very few of us get to realize that childhood dream. That cannot be said for Joel Willick, a third-year mechanical engineering student at Northeastern University and a 2019 Ladue Horton Watkins High School graduate.
ENGINEERING
kcstarlight.com

Van Gogh Alive Extended by Popular Demand!

Starlight’s first foray into art exhibitions has been a hit with Van Gogh Alive. Presented by Starlight and The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Van Gogh Alive opened at Starlight Theatre October 23 and critics and patrons have both loved the multi-sensory experience. By popular demand, Van Gogh Alive has now been extended by two weeks—through January 14, 2022.
VISUAL ART
Cincinnati CityBeat

Inside Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition THE LUME at Indianapolis' Newfields

An immersive, multi-sensory exhibit named The LUME – focusing on the work of Vincent van Gogh – has emerged at Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, running through May 2022. “As the largest exhibition experience in Newfields’ 137-year history, guests will be able to walk through nearly 30,000 square feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
downtownmagazinenyc.com

Immersive Van Gogh at Pier 36 Extended Through January 2022

Immersive Van Gogh at Pier 36 on Vesey Street, has been extended through Jan. 2022. Photo by Liz Devine. Due to popular demand, Immersive Van Gogh at Pier 36 on Vesey Street, has been extended through Jan. 2022. It was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtae.com

Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon makes appearance in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 92-foot-tall Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon made a stop in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood Friday. The balloon was on Flagstaff Hill in Oakland at 7 a.m. Friday. The first 100 people to snap a picture of the giant floating Van Gogh head and post it on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
whereyat.com

The Van Gogh Expo is Coming to NOLA in 2022

Are you ready to be immersed into the world of art like you've never been before?. Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which is set to come to New Orleans sometime during April 2022, will be released this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. The expo itself will be presenting a new way to enjoy and experience the works of the late, Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, widely considered to be one of the most important figures in Western art.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GALVESTON.COM

Artist Boat Winter Eco-Art Camp: Paint Like Van Gogh

Van Gogh was famous for his plein air landscape paintings. Students will get to learn more about the famous artist, and experience the joys of painting landscapes outdoors and making nature journals. Art meets science in Artist Boat’s 2021 winter day camp sessions. Campers will experience true science and art...
VISUAL ART
FOX Carolina

Biltmore's 'Van Gogh Alive' exhibit now open

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore's "Van Gogh Alive" is now open for guests to explore the works and life of artist Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibit is located at Amherst at Deerpark on the property which is separate from the Biltmore home. For Christmas tickets that run until...
VISUAL ART
pittsburghmagazine.com

Why Is a Giant Floating Head of van Gogh Coming to Pittsburgh?

It’s not every day you see a 92-foot-tall balloon capturing the likeness of Vincent van Gogh floating over the city. If the weather cooperates, the balloon will land early Friday morning on Oakland’s Flagstaff Hill and then float over the neighborhood for two hours. The aerial visit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cw39.com

Houston’s original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit runs till February

HOUSTON (KIAH)  – Wondering what to do this weekend in Houston? A top trending exhibit continues to be the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and it runs till February 6th. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe was there for a preview back in November. She has this look at the state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.
HOUSTON, TX

