Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Hits Orlando

Ice skating at Maggie Daley Park in Chicago is a beloved holiday and winter tradition for many people. This year, however, skaters are in for a special treat. Through a partnership between the Chicago Park District and the Immersive Van Gogh Chicago art exhibit, the ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is now adorned with van Gogh-inspired visuals on the ice. Skaters will be able to “glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes as they take part in a unique and exciting winter experience for all ages,” the promotional team for Immersive Van Gogh Chicago told TravelAwaits. Sunflowers and Starry Night are, of course, two of van Gogh’s most famous paintings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO