Mercedes have ‘good legal basis’ to appeal against F1 title result, lawyer claims

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
 3 days ago

Mercedes have a “good legal basis” to appeal the Formula 1 title race result which saw Max Verstappen steal the win in the last lap.

Lewis Hamilton was leading for the majoirty of the race and when Nicholas Latifi crashed which caused a safety car to pull out onto the track. After the debris was cleared, race director Michael Masi allowed five cars to unlap themselves which saw Verstappen overtake Hamilton and win the championship .

Toto Wolff’s team lodged protests after the race was over but they were dismissed and Mercedes have until Thursday to launch an official appeal, which could be successful according to lawyer Nicholas Bamber.

“This interpretation seems – on its face – to be inconsistent with a plain language view of the regulations,” he told Race News .

“It also directly contradicts Michael Masi’s approach in similar circumstances at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix where he stated ‘There is a requirement in the sporting regulations to wave all the lapped cars past’ before the safety car returns to the pit lane and the race recommences ‘therefore the safety car period was a bit longer than what we would have normally wanted’ – i.e. the race director cannot overrule the appropriate application of the regulations, including the full application of article 48.12.

“Article 1.1.1 of the 2021 FIA International Sporting Code makes clear that the regulations are to be enforced ‘based on the fundamental principles of safety and sporting fairness ’ [emphasis added].

“Part of sporting fairness revolves around consistency of application of the rules of the sport. As such, there appears to be a good legal basis upon which Mercedes could seek to appeal.”

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
