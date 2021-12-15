ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimply raises $40M from Airbnb and Lime co-founders, VCs for its online pool marketplace

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep things flowing (couldn’t resist), the startup has just raised $40 million in a funding round led by Mayfield — just seven months after announcing a $10 million financing. Besides Mayfield and GGV, other backers include Conrad Shang and Collin West at Ensemble Ventures and a high-profile list of validating...

