ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Democrat introduces legislation requiring gun owners safely store firearms in wake of Oxford school shooting

By Daniella Diaz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is introducing legislation on Wednesday that would require the safe storage of firearms in the wake of the Oxford school shooting in her district that left four students dead last month. Slotkin's legislation, called the "Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act," would...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 43

Viva Satire !
3d ago

Michigan Gunnuts agreed that they shouldn't be punished, and have to store their dozen firearms, just because of someone else's StupidMistake!

Reply
5
Cognitive Neuropathy
2d ago

Ohio is about to pass legislation that will allow concealed carry without a permit. You do not have to tell a cop you have a gun. If they ask, all you are required to say is yes or no. Permits can be obtained if you plan to carry in a state that requires a permit and has a reciprocal agreement with Ohio.

Reply(3)
3
Myles Murphy
3d ago

good luck enforcing that in cities like detroit,flint ,Lansing and muskegon

Reply(6)
16
Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

The reason 'SNL' is so hilarious again? Less Trump

Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. I confess to being old...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oxford, MI
State
Connecticut State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

New bill would require gun owners to safely store weapons away from children

Newly proposed legislation would make gun owners liable if children access and use their weapons to commit a crime or hurt others. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) announced a new bill Wednesday that would require gun owners to securely store their firearms when children live with them or have reasonable access to them. If a child accessed and used the weapon to commit a crime or hurt others, the gun owners could be charged with up to five years in prison.
KIDS
Chicago Sun-Times

Michigan school shooting shows why we need safe gun storage laws

The recent school shooting in Oxford, Michigan that left four students dead and seven wounded has highlighted the need for laws requiring safe storage of guns and ammunition. So far, it appears from published reports that the 15-year-old suspected shooter could have obtained the gun from an unlocked dresser in his parents’ home. Had there been a law in Michigan on safe storage, this tragedy may have been avoided.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elissa Slotkin
whmi.com

Slotkin To Introduce Gun Safety Act In Wake Of Oxford Shooting

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced today that she will introduce a bill to require safe and proper storage of firearms in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School, which left four teenage students dead. The 8th District Democrat says the Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act is intended to help...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Michigan State Senator on Republicans’ refusal to address gun violence in the wake of this week’s tragic school shooting

This week tragedy again struck an American school, when a 15-year-old student allegedly killed four of his classmates with a gun that prosecutors said was purchased for him by his father as a Christmas present. While the facts in the case are still coming in, the timeline shows a series of missed warning signs, and an inability of established safety protocols to stop the tragedy. Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the tragedy and her criticism of her Republican colleagues for their refusal to address gun violence.Dec. 5, 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#Firearms#Democrats#Gun Safety#Democratic#Republicans#Congress#Senate
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan prosecutors pounce on surge of ‘copycat’ threats after Oxford school shooting

What to many parents and principals seemed unimaginable up until Nov. 30, is now a reality. Oxford High School administrators missed warning signs a student was on the verge of violence, according to public statements from Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. The outcome -- four students killed and seven others injured, including a teacher -- has served as a warning to other schools, parents and police across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
thewestsidegazette.com

A shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School left four students dead.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School left four students dead. Six students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody and has been charged as an adult. His parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son’s actions, and they were arrested Saturday in Detroit. This attack was the deadliest US school shooting since eight students, and two teachers were slain in May 2018 at Texas’ Sante Fe High School. The suspect is Ethan Crumbley, 15, a sophomore, held in Oakland County Jail. He has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Six Michigan juveniles charged for allegedly threatening violence against schools in wake of Oxford shooting

Six teenagers in Michigan are facing charges for allegedly making violent threats against multiple schools and another has been charged for allegedly possessing a weapon in a school zone, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday. The charges come days after a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead and seven other people wounded.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

CNN

775K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy