Michigan Democrat introduces legislation requiring gun owners safely store firearms in wake of Oxford school shooting

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School left four students dead. Six students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody and has been charged as an adult. His parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son’s actions, and they were arrested Saturday in Detroit. This attack was the deadliest US school shooting since eight students, and two teachers were slain in May 2018 at Texas’ Sante Fe High School. The suspect is Ethan Crumbley, 15, a sophomore, held in Oakland County Jail. He has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO