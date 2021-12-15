Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police in Burlington, Medford and Everett are searching for a group of brazen thieves connected to a string of jewelry store robberies. Surveillance cameras captured eight or nine masked thieves smashing through the window of a Burlington jewelry store early Sunday morning. “They’re in and out quick, wielding hammers. They all have masks, dressed to obscure their identity,” said Burlington Police Lt. Michael McDade. A similar robbery unfolded at Roland’s Jewelers in Medford. “They just figure they can just come in here and just smash and grab. Take as much as they can and fast as they can and get away...

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO