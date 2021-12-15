ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Family lights up neighborhood, collects toys for kids in need

By Zac Pitts
 3 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas is less than two weeks away and while many of us are doing some last-minute shopping, one family is shining a light and making some noise to remind us all what the holidays are all about.

The Dodge family’s dazzling light display is tucked away in a neighborhood along Stonehurst drive. It’s synchronized with music and it’s a sight that families have been coming back to again and again for over a decade.

“It’s grown every year,” said homeowner Brandon Dodge. “We started off with a little plug-and-play box and worked into a more computerized display.”

It’s up to over 35 thousand lights and counting! And It’s all because Dodge and his family are shining a light on what the holidays are all about — creating memories and taking care of our neighbor.

“As a kid myself, I always liked Christmas lights, I was a little less fortunate when I was young. So we have the ability to give back to the community by doing the lights,” said Dodge.

This neighborhood eye candy also serves as a beacon of hope to help make the holidays a little brighter for those less fortunate on Christmas morning. The Dodge family has teamed up with toys for tots and collect gifts right in their driveway.

Local law enforcement and other local organizations are also teaming up to make sure those gifts end up under the tree this holiday.

“If you’ve ever seen Toys For Tots donated, you’ll know they’re very worthwhile to the families that aren’t quite as blessed to get what most families have. And what they’re giving out is just a wonderful thing,” said Ray Girard, a representative for Miami Valley Young Marines

It may have started off as Dodge’s idea, but the neighborhood is what has helped this continue to grow.

“We’ve had great neighbors. They all volunteer. They donate to Toys for Tots as well,” said Dodge.

You can see the lights every night from 6 pm  to 9 pm until New Year’s Day. The last day you can donate toys at the Stonehurst lights is this Friday, December 17.

WDTN

Club aims to fill cargo truck with necessities for tornado victims

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Donation opportunities continue to pop up following the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. The Beavercreek Rotary Club announced that they too are collecting donations for these tornado victims. Stephen Brown, president of the Beavercreek Rotary Club said items from the list below can be dropped off at the Heart Mercantile store at […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Free groceries available in Huber Heights Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re in need of groceries, you can pick some up for free in Huber Heights Saturday. Huber Heights City Schools said New Season Ministry will give out free groceries at 5711 Shull Road on Saturday, December 18 from 11 am to 2 pm, or until supplies last. Distribution will be […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Dayton businesses see support on final Saturday before Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final Saturday before Christmas is dubbed “Super Saturday” and shoppers in the Miami Valley were out in full force. Small business owners said they noticed increased support during the holiday rush. “We’ve had a lot of customers yesterday and today kinda getting some last-minute shopping in,” Vidia’s Closet owner Davia […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

OSHP pleading with people to not drink and drive this holiday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the holiday season is a time to gather with friends and family and celebrate, Ohio State Highway Patrol leaders are pleading with people to use caution when drinking and driving. “If you’re gonna take out you know, be on the roadways, have a good time, celebrate the new year we […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Can you help? Where to donate supplies for Kentucky tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations across the Miami Valley are rallying support from the community to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend. Some of the latest efforts come from Shelter Community Church in Kettering and With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton. Ryan Riddell is the pastor of Shelter Church […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Ohioans give $657 on average to charity in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average American’s charitable donations were $608 last year, but Ohioans gave a bit more at an average at $657, according to a survey out on Wednesday. The pandemic made people more generous overall, revealing that Americans have been a quarter more charitable in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the […]
OHIO STATE
