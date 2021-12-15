Family lights up neighborhood, collects toys for kids in need

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas is less than two weeks away and while many of us are doing some last-minute shopping, one family is shining a light and making some noise to remind us all what the holidays are all about.

The Dodge family’s dazzling light display is tucked away in a neighborhood along Stonehurst drive. It’s synchronized with music and it’s a sight that families have been coming back to again and again for over a decade.

“It’s grown every year,” said homeowner Brandon Dodge. “We started off with a little plug-and-play box and worked into a more computerized display.”

It’s up to over 35 thousand lights and counting! And It’s all because Dodge and his family are shining a light on what the holidays are all about — creating memories and taking care of our neighbor.

“As a kid myself, I always liked Christmas lights, I was a little less fortunate when I was young. So we have the ability to give back to the community by doing the lights,” said Dodge.

This neighborhood eye candy also serves as a beacon of hope to help make the holidays a little brighter for those less fortunate on Christmas morning. The Dodge family has teamed up with toys for tots and collect gifts right in their driveway.

Local law enforcement and other local organizations are also teaming up to make sure those gifts end up under the tree this holiday.

“If you’ve ever seen Toys For Tots donated, you’ll know they’re very worthwhile to the families that aren’t quite as blessed to get what most families have. And what they’re giving out is just a wonderful thing,” said Ray Girard, a representative for Miami Valley Young Marines

It may have started off as Dodge’s idea, but the neighborhood is what has helped this continue to grow.

“We’ve had great neighbors. They all volunteer. They donate to Toys for Tots as well,” said Dodge.

You can see the lights every night from 6 pm to 9 pm until New Year’s Day. The last day you can donate toys at the Stonehurst lights is this Friday, December 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.