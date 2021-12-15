ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Fun Ways to Overcome the Maine Winter Blues

By Cindy Campbell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even the hardiest of us can get down in the dumps during the long Maine winter, so we have a few suggestions on fun ways to lift your spirits. As my New Jersey-born husband reminds me every year, Maine is not an easy place to live. Winter weather can stick around...

Full Moon Tomorrow Night In The Maine Sky

Might be hard to see depending of course on where you are in the state. Snow in the forecast might affect our views, especially in Western Maine. However this morning that nearly full moon is just hanging there ready to be reached out to and touched. Remember we had the...
Not Shocking: Mainers Rank In The Top Ten Worst Party Guests Ever

I just would've assumed it was Massachusetts. How can this be? Mainers pretty much invented partying. Between ruckuses at pit parties, and high school house parties that rivaled UMaine frat house. By age 17, most Mainers can hold down a six-er without too much trouble. It's almost a rite of passage. You know, the more I keep typing these words, the more it might make sense....
You Can Fish For Free In Maine On These Days In 2022

In February, a special weekend allows anyone to fish Maine waters without a license. With 2021 coming to an end, we're looking forward to 2022. Free Fishing Weekends are already set for the upcoming year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set February 19 and 20 as Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license.
Here Is What Is Coming In Bangor To Griffin Road

Ever see a patch of land and wonder ‘what could go there?’. I’ve been watching a plot of land for the past few months. And wondering what’s going on. I’ll share my ‘stalking’ photos. First the parcel of land is on Griffin Road in Bangor, just past Broadway. So to picture it in your mind, beside Dysart’s and not as far along Griffin Road as Husson.
BANGOR, ME
Parker McCollum + Priscilla Block Are Coming To Maine In 2022

Two rising country stars are plotting a trip to Maine for a show in 2022. The Gold Chain Cowboy is heading our way this winter. Parker McCollum will make his Maine debut, alongside Priscilla Block, in February. Their show at Aura in Portland is set for February 17, 2022. Tickets are on-sale now.
Miss Maine Has COVID, Drops Out of Miss America Pageant

Covid-19 marches on here in Maine and now it's even left one of our finer representatives in its wake. Mariah Larocque, our current Miss Maine, has suddenly dropped out of the 2022 Miss America Pageant after testing positive for COVID-19. Ms. Laroque was due to participate in the pageant all this week at Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut.
Is This The Perfect Gift? A Lobster & Drawn Butter Scented Candle.

I've cooked and eaten a LOT of lobster in my lifetime. I feel like I could have one of those Forrest Gump moments when Bubba was telling him all about the different things you could do with shrimp. Between my time in restaurants, and just growing up in a Maine household that holds lobster to a near reverential status, I've eaten a lot of those 8-legged sea bugs. So I know what the smells are.
Carly Pearce Adds New Hampshire Show To Her ’29 Tour’

More country stars are plotting trips to New England in the coming months. Carly Pearce will make a stop just shy of Maine. More dates have been added to Carly Pearce's The 29 Tour. In a new round of dates, the "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" singer will make a stop at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The show is set for March 18, 2022. Tickets go on-sale December 17. Hannah Ellis will open the show.
The Tradition of ‘Tree Tipping’ In Maine

I've been in the Christmas spirit more so this year than any other year and wanted to do a crafty activity with the kids and thought about that one time years ago my dad cut some pine tree branches so we could make wreaths. This tradition of selecting and cutting...
Bangor Hospitals Will Get Help from Maine National Guard Soldiers

Governor Janet Mills has announced 10 healthcare facilities that will be getting help from Maine National Guard Troops. Earlier this week, the Governor announced that approximately 75 Maine National Guard members would be deployed to healthcare facilities, in order to help them deal with the challenges being presented by a glut of COVID patients. Many hospitals are struggling as the Delta variant has the pandemic in Maine continuing on at a time when we all thought it would be done. And now, with the possibilities of the Omicron variant, they want to make sure they're prepared for what may come. The National Guard will help increase capacity, providing an estimated total of 80 additional inpatient hospital beds.
Are Mainers Ready for Rolling Blackouts This Winter?

After dealing with all things COVID over the past couple of years or so do we really need any more misfortune? Of course, the answer to that question would be a resounding no, but it looks like there’s at least a chance that there may be more to come. This time it concerns our electrical service.
There’s a ‘Hopeful’ New Sign in Downtown Bangor

This is -- or will be -- a great addition to downtown Bangor. You know the building in downtown Bangor at the corner of Main Street and Union Street, with the Bangor postcard mural?. People who drive by it every day still notice it. And those for away see it...
Who Knew You Can’t Cruise Downtown Bangor?

This falls under "just in case you didn't know this." Have you ever driven around downtown Bangor three or more times looking for a darn place to park? If so, you are breaking the law. The idea that I could get fined for driving down the same street multiple times...
Bangor on Tap Returns to the Cross Insurance Center in 2022

Bangor on Tap will return to the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, April 2, 2022. If you've been before (maybe you're in our photo gallery below? 😉), you know it's a great time with games, live music, and plenty of craft beers to sample. We're happy to bring it back to the Cross Insurance Center in 2022 to continue the fun!
4 Inches Of Snow Today, 53 Degrees This Saturday. Maine Is Weird.

Maine weather is so utterly bizarre. To begin, even if I refer to meteorologists, I'm not calling out anyone specific. Well, there is one weather person far away from here who annoys the crap out of me, but that's not the point of all this, hahaha. The point is, even in winter, you can never really discount any weather possibility up our way.
POLL: Moxie Soda-Sweet Treat Or Tastes Like Feet?

Moxie is Maine’s official soft drink, but let’s get down to brass tacks. Do you like it?. Putting all the holiday cheer aside for a brief moment, we are always fascinated by the reaction that people have to Moxie. It is one of the more polarizing opinions here in the 207, so why not go directly to you to decide this burning question. Please cast your vote!
