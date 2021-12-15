10 Fun Ways to Overcome the Maine Winter Blues

Governor Janet Mills has announced 10 healthcare facilities that will be getting help from Maine National Guard Troops. Earlier this week, the Governor announced that approximately 75 Maine National Guard members would be deployed to healthcare facilities, in order to help them deal with the challenges being presented by a glut of COVID patients. Many hospitals are struggling as the Delta variant has the pandemic in Maine continuing on at a time when we all thought it would be done. And now, with the possibilities of the Omicron variant, they want to make sure they're prepared for what may come. The National Guard will help increase capacity, providing an estimated total of 80 additional inpatient hospital beds.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO