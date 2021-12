This season of “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes regarding its cast members. Now, fans are worried about the potential departure of another cast icon. The 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” saw the final departure of original cast member Jesse Spencer, iconic for his role on the hit NBC show as Captain Matt Casey. Now, we’ve learned via Deadline “Chicago Fire” star Miranda Rae Mayo has scored a new role aside from Stella Kidd. That being the case, does this mean her time at Firehouse 51 has come to an end?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO