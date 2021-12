A new update has been scheduled for Back 4 Blood which includes holiday content, new in-game card abilities, and the option to play the game without an internet connection. The next Back 4 Blood (B4B) update is on its way, according to game developer Turtle Rock Studios. In a tweet published to the verified B4B Twitter account on Monday, Dec. 13, the company announced the next major patch for the game will drop on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Outlets report that this update will include a highly-anticipated offline mode which will allow players to work through the game's progression at their own pace.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO