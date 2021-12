The apparent infectiousness of the Omicron variant should push people to wait to use lateral flow tests until just before meeting up with others, a public health expert has warned.Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at University College London said official advice should be updated as those infected with Omicron “may switch from being non-infectious to infectious within hours”.Government guidance currently recommends taking a test “if you will be in a high-risk situation that day”.Prof Petersen told The Sunday Telegraph: “That’s not good enough. We’re seeing so many examples now where people have taken a test a day before...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO