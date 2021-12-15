ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions trying to rebuild roster because of COVID-19 absences

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions claimed cornerback Saivion Smith...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve and elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster. The Lions also activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Hockenson underwent surgery this week to repair a thumb injury, which was expected...
NFL
wkzo.com

Lions tight end Hockenson reportedly out for the season after thumb surgery

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Lions tight end T.J, Hockenson will reportedly miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his thumb. Hockenson was injured during practice last week and according to ESPN he underwent the procedure yesterday. Detroit running back D’Andre Swift could also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Detroit#American Football#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Lions
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Make Several Roster Moves For Week 15

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game. Lions activated Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price and Tracy Walker from the COVID-19 list. Lions activated A.J. Parker from injured reserve. Lions elevated Craig Reynolds, Curtis Bolton and Dan Skipper to their active roster. Melifonwu, 22,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy