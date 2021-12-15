ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft

Hacking at the root

By Mary Wildfire
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one striking at the root. –Henry David Thoreau. I can’t count the number of articles and opinion pieces I’ve read lately that talk about terrible problems facing humanity, and then lay out some practical solutions. Yes, there are plenty of...

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

Related
inforisktoday.com

Hacking the US Government - Legally

Security researchers often may not know the trouble they're walking into when disclosing software vulnerabilities to an organization. At best, the flaw gets fixed and the researchers are thanked. At worst, they might be prosecuted. But the U.S. government has opened up its arms to security researchers who responsibly disclose vulnerabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
resilience.org

No Future Under Plutocracy

Ed. note: This essay was previously published at the Trouble. For many, the New Deal is a shining example of what people power can accomplish. The standard narrative could hardly be more epic: in the midst of the Great Depression, everyday American citizens and labor unions organized huge protests and strikes that pushed the federal government to pass historic reforms. New laws and government agencies put the public back to work, established a social safety net, and stabilized the economy, saving the country from collapse. That era has drawn significant attention recently as climate activists use it as a blueprint for today’s struggle to pass a Green New Deal (GND) that addresses the full scale of the climate crisis. But some essential historical details are often omitted from the story. Many supporters of a GND might be surprised to learn, for example, that among the coalition of forces that delivered these New Deal reforms was Standard Oil of New Jersey—a firm that we know today as Exxon—and much of the rest of the oil industry. Details like this demand that activists take a closer look at the workings of power in our society. With little reason to expect the same sort of business support for a full-scale GND today, its fate (and ours) rests upon the climate movement’s ability to democratize society and wrest governing power from business interests.
KÄTHE KOLLWITZ
makeuseof.com

What Is Hacktivism and Is It the Same as Hacking?

Hacktivism, or internet activism, has become more and more common in recent years. Various hacktivism groups have sprung up and their ability to cause disruption is undeniable. Some have even become quite famous, particularly when they associate with high-profile campaigns. Hacktivism isn't always illegal. But hacktivists routinely commit cyber crimes...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Billionaires#Democrats#Houses
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Yonder

The Unexpected, Radical Roots of ‘Redneck’

There’s a certain set of descriptors we often hear in conjunction with the word “redneck:” drunk, wild, backwoods, hick, hillbilly. Communist generally isn’t one of them. But that’s the association coal barons tried to draw in the early 20th century to discredit their striking workers.
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Amid global crisis, how can universities be regenerated to serve the common good?

Universities are among the many institutions that sustain settler colonialism in Australia. The public university system was, and continues, to be part of the state’s investment in its own future. Universities emerged in Australia during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries against a backdrop of frontier violence and dispossession of First Nations’ lands, labour and relationships. While nature was privatised and commodified, universities grew in scale and influence. Knowledge hierarchies that perpetuate racial, class and gender divides were normalised. Read more: Five shifts to...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
The Independent

‘Stay in school kids’: Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for appearing to claim that cancer is transmissible

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene once again attacked Covid restrictions and safety measures on Saturday. Comparing deaths caused by the coronavirus infection to those caused by cancer, the Congresswoman made various claims about the two distinct illnesses, and said schools have never been shut down because of cancer, ignoring the fact that cancer is not contagious.“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed,” the far-right conspiracy theorist, who has a long history of making unfounded claims, said in a thread on...
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy