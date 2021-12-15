ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Roadshow to make movies exclusively for Tubi

By K.T Simpson
moviehole.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillage Roadshow will make movies exclusively for Fox-service Tubi. The free, ad-supported streaming service, announced it has entered a major film deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow’s newly announced “Black Noir Cinema” initiative. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals “Cinnamon” and “Murder City” will...

moviehole.net

fox5ny.com

Tubi partners with Kevin Garnett and Village Roadshow for 'Black Noir Cinema' initiative

CHICAGO - Two new Tubi Originals are coming to the free streaming platform, courtesy of a film production giant and an NBA legend. FOX's free, ad-supported streaming service has entered a deal to produce multiple projects in partnership with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group as part of its new "Black Noir Cinema" initiative. First up on the docket are two films to be produced by NBA MVP Kevin Garnett and legendary director/producer Oz Scott ("Black Lightning," "S.W.A.T.").
