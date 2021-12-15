ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Enthusiasm Over Tesla Merch News Over? Why Dogecoin Is Slumping Today

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZTe6_0dNMqVmU00

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 17.5% lower at $0.179 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was up about 3% for week.

DOGE traded 15.5% and 14.9% lower against Bitcoin and Ethereum over a 24-hour period, respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has risen about 3000%. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in contrast with other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 0.67% to $2.19 trillion.

DOGE was the second-most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data. It attracted 6,361 tweets at press time. Bitcoin, the most mentioned coin, attracted 9,903 tweets.

On Tuesday evening, major cryptocurrencies exhibited resilience ahead of a key Federal Reserve press conference — scheduled for Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to significantly raise the pace of tapering in wake of rising inflationary pressures.

DOGE was on a tear after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will make some merchandise buyable with DOGE before reversing course.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus urged his followers to use their coins to buy things and tip others. Markus also noted Musk’s announcement on Twitter and said in a tongue-in-cheek fashion that it was “probably nothing.”

Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer noted Tuesday that DOGE faces three heavy resistance zones: the 50-day simple moving average, a long-term ascending trendline and a support and resistance level near the 23-cent mark.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Terra Up More Than 8% In 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 8.31% over the past 24 hours to $72.14. Over the past week, LUNA has experienced an uptick of over 22.0%, moving from $59.23 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $77.73. The chart below compares the price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Double Crown For Tesla's Musk, Rivian's Q3 Spooks Investors, Toyota Charts Out Ambitious EV Plan, Arrival Out With Its Prototype And More

Stung by the broader market weakness and deterioration in sentiment toward Chinese stocks, the EV sector closed the week ending Dec. 17 mostly in the red. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) came under selling pressure amid further stock sales by CEO Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is touted to be a Tesla challenger, had a forgettable week.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

$28M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,610,345 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qyhw3fwpnntz39lu0shlsd3hmaalrtwrsjkjfdhzs4t6lglf3km7s4m2vw6. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Dogecoin#Federal Reserve#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Doge Co#Sodogetip
Benzinga

Decentraland, Uniswap Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 19.23% at $0.02. Spell Token's current trading volume totals $83.84 million, a 48.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,259,700,792.00.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Crashing Cryptocurrencies to Avoid in 2022

Meme coins were top performers in the early part of 2021. But now they are crashing. The downside could continue in 2022 because these assets have weak fundamentals and no competitive moats. This has been a bonanza year for cryptocurrency investors, with the combined market soaring 185% to $2.2 trillion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Says Innovation Stocks Are In 'Deep Value' Territory, Tweets 'Truth Will Win Out', Musk Says Interesting

In a recent blog post Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, said that innovation stocks are in “deep value territory”. What Happened: “After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory, their valuations a fraction of peak levels. Many skeptics attributed our outsized returns last year to “stay at home” stocks and expected their fundamentals to deteriorate this year,” Wood said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell by over 1.7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell by over 1.7% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling more stock yesterday. Musk was exercising more...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Starbucks Stock Got Knocked Over Today

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) were down by 4.5% as of 12:50 p.m. ET Friday -- and you can pin some of the blame on investment bank R.W. Baird. On Friday morning, Baird analyst David Tarantino downgraded Starbucks from outperform to neutral, and cut his price target on the shares by $10 to $116, StreetInsider.com reports.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In GOOGL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.44 shares of Alphabet at the time with $100. This investment in GOOGL would have produced an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy