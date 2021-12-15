The Best, the Brightest, and Inflation

I have been in ‘this industry’ for a while, having worked on Wall Street firms for over 14 years and Bitcoin for seven years, so that statement can apply to financial engineering, trading systems, FX markets, or blockchains to all varying degrees. Long enough in all of these to have a unique insight into the current state of the ‘crypto’ or digital assets space. And boy, is it a crazy space. In many ways, it shares the same ‘locker room’ mentality that many trading floors on Wall Street exhibit, where testosterone, machismo, greed, and fear mix. But unlike those settings where everyone is generally ‘playing by the established rules,’ in digital currency, 98% of the participants actively find ways to circumvent them in the name of ‘disruption’ and ‘innovation.’ Most of them aren’t even aware of it. Such is the blindness caused by the ‘Innovator’s Dilemma.’

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO