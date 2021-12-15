ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best, the Brightest, and Inflation

By WJBD Staff
The Fed may be ready to alter course. If you are feeling a bit confused about the direction of inflation, you’re in good company. Some of the best and brightest economists in the country are having a tough time getting their arms around the current inflation trends. The...

Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Nevada Current

Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, […] The post Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

The demonization of inflation

I have been in ‘this industry’ for a while, having worked on Wall Street firms for over 14 years and Bitcoin for seven years, so that statement can apply to financial engineering, trading systems, FX markets, or blockchains to all varying degrees. Long enough in all of these to have a unique insight into the current state of the ‘crypto’ or digital assets space. And boy, is it a crazy space. In many ways, it shares the same ‘locker room’ mentality that many trading floors on Wall Street exhibit, where testosterone, machismo, greed, and fear mix. But unlike those settings where everyone is generally ‘playing by the established rules,’ in digital currency, 98% of the participants actively find ways to circumvent them in the name of ‘disruption’ and ‘innovation.’ Most of them aren’t even aware of it. Such is the blindness caused by the ‘Innovator’s Dilemma.’
BUSINESS
New York Sun

The Wages of Inflation

It can’t be a coincidence that we’re seeing so much labor strife around the country at a time when inflation is waxing. That doesn’t make it any less dramatic. On Sunday, employees of Kellogg cereal will vote whether to end a strike of more than two months and get back to work. The 1,400-strong Kellogg workforce had rejected decisively the prior contract proposal, and in consequence management almost fell into their Frosted Flakes.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump in inflation in almost four decades, is preparing to pivot. What’s happening: Gone are the days when Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was “transitory.” When the Fed wraps up its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce that it will wind down its emergency bond-buying program faster than expected as it tries to curb rising prices.
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
voiceofmuscatine.com

An element of inflation

The chief economist of American Farm Bureau says there’s an element of inflation associated with the high costs related to supply chain backups. Roger Cryan tells Brownfield that’s because policy makers reacted to the pandemic recession by growing the money supply. “A lot of money was spread around...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

This is our best chance to help low-income Americans deal with rising inflation

Opinion by Mark Wolfe for CNN Business Perspectives. The pandemic has only made things worse for those at the bottom of the economic ladder. While families across the country have been hit hard by rising prices for many essential goods and services — especially for food, shelter, clothing and gasoline — those with the lowest incomes are being hit the hardest.
BUSINESS
lawnandlandscape.com

Attacking inflation

Ed Laflamme and Alison Hoffman discuss how inflation will affect the industry, whether it will help or hurt mergers and acquisition activity and what you can do to navigate through the rising costs.
BUSINESS
riograndeguardian.com

Perryman: Inflation

Inflation by some measures is at 30-year highs, hitting many families hard. It’s complicated, but there are basically two things happening. Let’s take a closer look. First, the massive (but largely necessary) deficit spending to minimize fallout from COVID-19 inevitably puts upward pressure on future prices. That piece is permanent and will likely engender somewhat higher inflation than had the pandemic never happened. The Federal Reserve recognized this phenomenon and changed its inflation target from a 2% maximum rate to a 2% average rate (thus allowing greater flexibility). Yields on long-term government bonds, where the only real risk is loss of purchasing power, are quite modest, suggesting that markets expect overall inflation to be manageable over time.
BUSINESS
San Marcos Daily Record

The Economist: Inflation

The Conversation U.S.

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices

One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities. The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Economists: Supply-chain woes, pandemic drive recent price hikes

Inflation is back. But how bad is it? And why? And for how long? The most common measure of inflation, the consumer price index, rose 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That includes the cost of food and energy, both of which fluctuate much […] The post Economists: Supply-chain woes, pandemic drive recent price hikes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BUSINESS

