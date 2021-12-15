ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yet another Batman series in the works…

By K.T Simpson
moviehole.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the “Batman” projects set up with HBO Max – both spin-offs of the upcoming “The Batman”, which hits theaters early next year – The CW are working with DC Comics...

moviehole.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman: The Animated Series'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Batman: Colin Farrell to Return as Penguin in HBO Max Spinoff Series

Some time ago, we learned that HBO Max is developing a spinoff series of The Batman that will feature the Penguin. During that time, there was no confirmation yet if Colin Farrell, who plays the villain in the film, will be reprising the role on the series. Now, we finally have the answer to that.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Batman: The Animated Series' Cast Reuniting for New Project

The original cast of Batman: The Animated Series is reuniting for a new story – this time in audio form. On Saturday, Kevin Conroy and John Glover revealed that they have signed on to a Batman audio drama with a script by Alan Burnett. It will apparently serve as a continuation of the beloved 1990s cartoon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Most Wanted#Murder#Cw#Gotham Knights#Entertainment Weekly
thedigitalfix.com

Batman: the Animated Series sequel podcast with Kevin Conroy and original cast in production

We were blessed in the 90s to be given two defining versions of two iconic comic-book characters – Spider-Man and Batman. And they weren’t to be found at multiplexes, but rather in the form of Saturday morning cartoons. Both Spider-Man and Batman – The Animated Series have gone on to be considered among the best animated series of all time and the Batman series gifted us Mark Hamill’s Joker and Arleen Sorkin’s Harley Quinn.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Batman: The Animated Series’ Audio Drama in the Works with Original Voice Cast

Batman: The Animated Series may have been off the air now for more than 20 years, but during a “ History of the Batman '' panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday (via The Hollywood Reporter), actors Kevin Conroy and John Glover revealed that the iconic series will return in the form of an audio drama with the original cast returning.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Batman - Colin Farrell to Reprise Role of Penguin in HBO Max Series

Olin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Batman: Animated Series” Returns In Audio

An audio drama is in the works that will continue the iconic 1990s “Batman: The Animated Series” with writer Alan Burnett developing the project. Appearing on Saturday during Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) revealed the news with Conroy saying: “It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamespot

Gotham Knights Series In The Works At The CW

The CW is still looking for more DC stories to mine. The latest is a series called Gotham Knights, helmed by three Batwoman writers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux are developing Gotham Knights. The network's synopsis for the show gives us a hint of what's to come:
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Surfside Girls Series in the Works at Apple

Apple TV+ has announced it has given a series order for Surfside Girls, a new 10-episode, live-action kids and family series from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan (An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie 1976, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The show is based on the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Noggin Series in the Works for Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed a brand new TV series that is in the works for the streaming service with Disney Branded Television confirmed to be in early development on Noggin, an adaptation of the John Corey Whaley book. Writer Scott Weinger pitched the project to Disney. Though best known to some for his role in Full House and voicing Aladdin in the original animated movie Weinger has transitioned into a seasoned TV writer, penning episodes of The Muppets, Black-ish, and The Neighbors. Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the series is being described as "part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction."
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Variety

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ Cast Talk Geralt as a Father Figure in Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the first six episodes of Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Witcher.” Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Witcher,” after being long delayed by COVID, thrusts Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the rest of the cast of witchers, elves and mages into a darker world full of deadly monsters and even deadlier politics. Picking up after the Battle of Sodden Hill in the Season 1 finale, Geralt initially believes Yennefer to be dead and spends much of the season training young Ciri in the dangerous arts of witchers at Kaer...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy