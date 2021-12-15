ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

OJ Simpson a free man

Mirror
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday. “Mr....

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Grammy Winner Sentenced After Stealing $1.3 Million

A Grammy award-winning musician will be serving an extended prison sentence. Irvin Mayfield, and his business partner Ronald Markham, will serve 18 months in federal prison. The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serve three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
F. Lee Bailey
Person
Ronald Goldman
The Hollywood Reporter

Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28 After Fatal Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed multiple times at a Los Angeles festival, a representative for the artist confirmed to Billboard. He was 28. The up-and-coming South Central rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was attacked at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert at Banc of California and Exposition Park on Saturday, according to a Los Angeles Times report, which cites a person with direct knowledge of the assault who requested anonymity. Once Upon a Time in LA organizers confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been shuttered early without providing an explanation. The concert was expected to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith is Getting ‘Subtle Signs from the Universe’

We bring you a daily musing from NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith. She’s definitely on quirky brand with this one. The actress who played fan-favorite Nell Jones has a way of spotting those “make you go hmmm” moments in the most unusual spots. She played an intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. And she pointed out something that the cosmos may be telling her. She found such wisdom in a benign, blinking highway sign.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Associated Press#Nevada State Police#The Buffalo Bills
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Survivor’ Attorney Has His Nearly $500K Win Wiped Out

Survivor, on network television longer than Tom Brady has been playing professional football, still has the power to surprise. And we’re not talking about what’s been going down on some isolated island. No, in the show’s 41st season, a financial dispute that’s been haunting the hit since its inception just resulted in a reversal by a California appeals court. As a result, a television executive named Layne Leslie Britton just lost a nearly $500,000 judgment. The dispute is complicated, but Britton sued producer Conrad Riggs, who once sued former partner Mark Burnett, who during the early days of Survivor engaged in arbitration with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
NFL
St. Joseph Post

OJ Simpson a free man as parole ends early in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy