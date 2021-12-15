OJ Simpson a free man

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed multiple times at a Los Angeles festival, a representative for the artist confirmed to Billboard. He was 28. The up-and-coming South Central rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was attacked at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert at Banc of California and Exposition Park on Saturday, according to a Los Angeles Times report, which cites a person with direct knowledge of the assault who requested anonymity. Once Upon a Time in LA organizers confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been shuttered early without providing an explanation. The concert was expected to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO