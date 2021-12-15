ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs Middle and High Schools close as police investigate unknown threat

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

MANITOU SPRINGS Colo. — Manitou Springs Middle School and High School have canceled classes as school leaders and the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) investigate threats made against the schools.

According to MSPD, the Manitou Springs Middle and High School received a threat sometime Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a student might be behind the threats.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Manitou Springs Police Department recommended that both schools cancel Wednesday classes.

The Manitou Springs Police Department is currently investigating the threat. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.

Read the full message sent to parents and students:

Dear Middle and High School Families & Staff:

School for Manitou Springs School District middle and high school students and staff is canceled for tomorrow, December 15 at the recommendation of the Manitou Springs Police Department. The district and law enforcement received information this evening of a possible student threatening school safety at our middle school and high school campus.

Law enforcement has begun the process of investigating the information that was received. However, given the late hour it was reported, they will need time tomorrow to better assess the situation and as such, they have recommended that we cancel school for students out of an abundance of caution.

As part of the investigation, they will learn more about the source and subject of the information that was received. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that threats to school safety are taken extremely seriously. There are substantial criminal consequences for those who make threats as well as those who false report them. We trust that everyone in our community who makes a report to law enforcement and the school district does so with the good intention of preserving safety in our community.

We will provide updates from law enforcement tomorrow when they share more information about their assessment. Right now, middle and high school students and staff should plan to return to school on Thursday, December 16.

We apologize for the late notice and thank you for your understanding. Note, middle and high school staff, please look for further information from your principals.

We know that this impacts the final exam schedule at the high school. There will follow up from Principal Hull.

Safety must be our first priority.

