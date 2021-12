The Gingerbread Man finally got some much needed good news Saturday. The historic restaurant on the corner of 26 W. Main Street in Mechanicsburg has had a rough run across the past year culminating in a fire Thursday night that caused significant damage to the building. But, Saturday, the Gingerbread Man learned it is $5,000 closer to making the fixes needed to get things going again.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO