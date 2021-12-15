ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Winter storms, COVID: How to make last-minute flight changes

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRerouting, rebooking, diverting, you name it. Making last-minute flight changes can be an...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Flight cancelations stack up as winter storm rolls in

Even before the first flakes arrived in the Twin Cities metro, flights began dropping like flies on the board at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan says as of 2 p.m., 191 flights had been cancelled and 23 officially delayed by the approaching storm, which is expected to deliver 4 to 8 inches of snow in parts of the Twin Cities.
ENVIRONMENT
heraldsun.com

Last-minute holiday flights in SC are expensive. Here’s why, and tips for smart travel

For those hoping to find a last-minute flight home for the holidays that’s cheap, or even affordable, your luck may already have run out. “If you’re trying to get a good airfare for the holidays, you better hope you are on Santa’s very good list because depending on where you want to go, you may need to prepare for some sticker shock,” said Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based airline industry analyst.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Snowstorm
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother ‘burst into tears’ as quarantine scrapped hours after her release

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

The delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are trying to spoil the holiday spirit, but there still are ways to enjoy the festivities. The explosive spread of the omicron variant is causing many to wonder if they should cancel their holiday plans. The omicron mutation is expected to overtake the delta variant in the United States within weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is in danger of collapse—potentially ominous news for cities like New Orleans, New York, and Bangkok

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Scientists this week announced that a massive Antarctic ice sheet that is helping to hold back what is colloquially known as “the Doomsday Glacier” is fracturing. Its melting would raise global sea levels by more than two feet, inundating many coastal areas. If that sounds bad, well, it is.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era

Following an era known as the medieval warm period, temperatures in Europe in the early 15th century fell sharply in what has become known as the little ice age.This remarkable cold period brought increased glaciation in mountains, expansion of some areas of sea ice, crop failures, famines and disease across Europe.Undependable summers were followed by harsh winters, during which rivers and canals routinely froze over. In the UK, the first River Thames “frost fair” was held in 1608, and was an almost annual occurrence until the last one in 1814.The little ice age was not believed to have been...
EARTH SCIENCE
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
fox4news.com

How to prepare for Texas' next big winter storm

The current issue of Texas Monthly reports on how to prepare for the next big winter freeze. Writer Alexandra Villarreal joined Good Day to share tips and suggestions for creating an emergency plan before the a cold spell hits.
TEXAS STATE
ravallirepublic.com

Ruffed grouse change to make it through winter

Most birds in Yellowstone National Park leave during the winter months, but not the ruffed grouse. The grouse can make some interesting changes to its body that make it possible to live in the snowy mountain region all winter. One change is that it grows tiny little pieces of skin...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy