Stacey Solomon has put up the Christmas tree at her family home, Pickle Cottage, but she was quick to describe it as "the worst tree on Instagram." The Loose Women star shared stunning family photos that showed Leighton, Rex, Zachary and Rose all wearing matching green velvet pyjamas as they sat underneath the festive tree, complete with white and silver ornaments and pampas grass. "It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes, but I love it so much. Our first picked tree, for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our beautiful daughter," she wrote in the caption.

