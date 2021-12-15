ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker John's BBQ gets approval to add smoker at Mahoney's Restaurant and Bar location | Streetwise

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
OSHKOSH – Plans are moving forward for a new barbecue restaurant to replace Mahoney's Restaurant and Bar, 30 Wisconsin St., next year.

Parker John's BBQ and Pizza garnered the city council's approval Tuesday to add a smoker and storage shed addition to Mahoney's that would house pieces of equipment owner Aaron Sloma said are vital to the barbecue restaurant's in-house smoking and catering services.

With that approval, Sloma said they can move forward on the sale.

"We needed to make sure that what we need to to to the building, those exterior features, be allowed prior to closing," he said.

If all goes well, he hopes the barbecue restaurant could open by early February. All current Mahoney's employees would be offered a job with Parker John's.

Parker John's has locations in Menasha, Green Bay, Kiel and Sheboygan.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

