Off the Record (December 15, 2021)

Cover picture for the articleFOR THE SECOND TIME, roughly two dozen unmasked people, including children, invaded the Ukiah Co-Op on Saturday, allegedly in protest of the store's mandated mask policy. The protesters denounced CoOp employees as fascists while encouraging their children to help themselves to whatever food they desired as their parents loaded shopping carts...

MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Dog Flu Spreading In Southern California; ‘Just a Matter of Time’ Until It Hits Bay Area

By Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea The canine flu is now rapidly spreading in Southern California. Bay Area experts tell us it is only a matter of time before this virus moves further north into the Bay Area. Roughly 800 confirmed and suspected cases are reported. Seven dogs have died so far. Canine flu is highly contagious and it’s often misdiagnosed. The Lacher family in Southern California almost lost their dog and wanted to share their story with KPIX 5 and the Bay Area viewers. Brian Lacher always wanted a puppy, and the pandemic was the perfect time to get one. An adorable golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Wake up, America

While we fight with each other, foreign corporations and governments are expanding their influence over American law. One example of many: Uber and some other global companies recently spent $200 million pushing a ballot measure to rewrite California law in their favor. Now they are taking that big-money playbook to force favorable laws across the nation.
POLITICS
theava.com

Letters (December 9, 2021)

Contrary to the opinion of the letter writer critical of your decision to feature Redbeard on the front page of the November 17 edition, I thought the story written by Marilyn Davin was very even-handed. Mister Beard appears to be a very charming and resourceful fellow, and he makes those...
MENDOCINO, CA
theava.com

County Notes (December 16, 2021)

Supes Powerless To Slow PG&E’s Coastal Parks Logging Permits — All Mendo is left with is a lot of “hope.”. THIS CONSENT AGENDA ITEM for Tuesday’s meeting alarmed a lot of locals concerned about PG&E apparently proposing to log a bunch of trees in coastal state parks:
POLITICS
theava.com

6.2 Quake off Cape Mendocino

6.2 magnitude earthquake off Cape Mendocino, 45 miles SW of Eureka. NO TSUNAMI THREAT. Moderate to strong shaking in parts of our area, especially Eureka south to Petrolia. Some minor damage reported due to fallen household objects. Did you feel it?. Tectonic Summary. The December 20, 2021, M 6.2 earthquake...
MENDOCINO, CA
Daily Montanan

First known case of omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

