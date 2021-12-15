ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SJP Operates A Kiss Or Kill System On Set': And Just Like That's Costume Designers On The Show's Secrets

By Natalie Hammond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t already watched And Just Like That... then cancel your plans and make a pitcher of Cosmopolitans. If you have (no spoilers alert), you’ll know that the clothes are just as delicious - and as worthy of a Carrie Bradshaw, ‘Hello, lover’ - as the days of SATC. As...

HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

'And Just Like That...' addresses Samantha's absence in premiere

And just like that, Sex and the City fans know what happened to Samantha Jones within the first two minutes of HBO Max's limited series revival And Just Like That... Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are waiting for their table when they're spotted by Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) at the restaurant. Bitsy asks where "the fourth musketeer" Samantha is.
HollywoodLife

‘SNL’ Set To Mock ‘SATC’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’s Jaw Dropping Peloton Scene

One particular scene (and a major spoiler) from ‘And Just Like That…’ has made headlines all week — and ‘SNL’ has taken note!. Saturday Night Live is known to react to major pop culture events, and this week’s premiere of Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is no exception. Whether you watched or not, it was impossible to miss headlines of the episodes major spoiler: Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big dies while working out on a Peloton machine — and the storyline is about to get a comedic makeover thanks to Lorne Michaels and the SNL gang.
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
Variety

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles. For the Jets, the group of Caucasian “delinquents” run...
WWD

The Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2021

Click here to read the full article. As the coronavirus pandemic extended into 2021, major brands and companies were committed to bouncing back from its impact on business with new initiative and shakeups that dominated the year’s news cycle. The biggest fashion news of 2021 included major changes at design houses, including fashion designer Daniel Lee suddenly leaving Bottega Veneta, and monumental deaths among the industry’s most revered figures, such as Virgil Abloh, Alber Elbaz and Elsa Peretti.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' The year also saw...
Primetimer

Black women designed every Insecure costume on Sunday's episode

"On Sunday night’s episode of Insecure, every detail of every costume was designed by a Black woman—from clothing to accessories to shoes," says Vanity Fair's Yohana Desta. "It’s a fashion first for the series, intentionally accomplished by longtime costume designer Shiona Turini and executive producer and writer Amy Aniobi, who also directed the episode. It goes hand in hand not only with the overarching theme of the show—a celebration of and devotion to Black womanhood—but also with the theme of the seventh episode itself, which features best friends Issa, Molly, Kelly, and Tiffany bonding over the course of a day that morphs into a cozy night sewn with secrets." Turini got the idea after hearing about what Black designers Vice President Kamala Harris would wear to the presidential inauguration. "I thought it could be really interesting to devote one episode that was so focused on this friendship to celebrate Black women and make it a really intentional experience," said Turini. ALSO: Amy Aniobi dissects Insecure's homage to Welcome to Exhale.
Grazia

Wait, Was This A Decoy Scene For And Just Like That?

In case you have been living under a rock, you've probably seen - or at least, heard - about the huge plot twist at the end of the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That. Big dies of a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike - causing Peloton's stock value to plummet, and the company to later recruit Chris Noth for an ad - but, we couldn't help but wonder, was Big's death all a big ploy?
