'SJP Operates A Kiss Or Kill System On Set': And Just Like That's Costume Designers On The Show's Secrets

"On Sunday night’s episode of Insecure, every detail of every costume was designed by a Black woman—from clothing to accessories to shoes," says Vanity Fair's Yohana Desta. "It’s a fashion first for the series, intentionally accomplished by longtime costume designer Shiona Turini and executive producer and writer Amy Aniobi, who also directed the episode. It goes hand in hand not only with the overarching theme of the show—a celebration of and devotion to Black womanhood—but also with the theme of the seventh episode itself, which features best friends Issa, Molly, Kelly, and Tiffany bonding over the course of a day that morphs into a cozy night sewn with secrets." Turini got the idea after hearing about what Black designers Vice President Kamala Harris would wear to the presidential inauguration. "I thought it could be really interesting to devote one episode that was so focused on this friendship to celebrate Black women and make it a really intentional experience," said Turini. ALSO: Amy Aniobi dissects Insecure's homage to Welcome to Exhale.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO