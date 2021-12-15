ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABA Foundation, Kentucky Bankers Team Up to Support Tornado Relief Efforts

By Monica C. Meinert
aba.com
 3 days ago

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Kentucky and other mid-South states over the weekend, the ABA Foundation has partnered with the Kentucky Bankers Association to support relief efforts. At KBA’s request, the ABA Foundation is collecting donations from across...

bankingjournal.aba.com

CBS Boston

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area. The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky. Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks. Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes. Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
InsideHook

Massive Bourbon Auction Assists Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts

The devastating effects of the tornados that struck Western Kentucky and the surrounding region last week are still being ascertained, but it’s immediately clear that plenty of relief is needed. In response to this need, the local whiskey community has rallied, and assembled a charity auction benefitting relief efforts — and featuring a host of enticing-sounding bourbons up for bid.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
eastidahonews.com

Local family hoping to fill a van with resources and supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

IDAHO FALLS – A local man is on a mission to provide resources and supplies for those impacted by the tornado in Kentucky, and he’s asking for your help. After hearing the news last weekend, Jayson Geisler of Idaho Falls, who recently retired from the Army, decided on a whim to fill up an entire van with donations collected from members of the community and personally deliver it to the Bluegrass State.
KENTUCKY STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Local relief organization in Kentucky aiding in tornado relief efforts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One week following the deadly string of tornadoes across the South and Midwest, one local branch of a relief organization has been deployed to Kentucky and is on the ground lending a helping hand. Cities in Kentucky are nearly unrecognizable after an EF-4 tornado touched down...
KENTUCKY STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local Donation Location Now Available to Help Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts

Victoria, Texas – Kindness 4 Kentucky, is accepting disaster relief donations to help the devastated areas return to normal. Donations can be dropped off at Burnett Customs, located at 5416 southwest Moody, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am until 6:30 pm. Periodic trips will be made to Kentucky to deliver donations. A list of items needed and more information on Kindness 4 Kentucky can be found on the flyers attached to this story.
VICTORIA, TX

