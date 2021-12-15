Darkest Hour - Fallout's Doomsday v.2.4.1.1 - Game mod - Download

FtG Quickbar - Center and Multi Rowsx is a mod for Dragon Age: Origins, created by FollowtheGourd. A quickbar modification that allows you to use up to all fifty quickslots at once, while also providing options to center the quickbar. It also fixes the game where the quickbar broke when expanded too far on very wide displays. Don't forget to unlock the quickbar using the icon in the lower left corner to then drag the tab on the right end in order to expand the quickbar. Also compatible with other quickbar switcher mods.

