Darkest Hour - Fallout's Doomsday v.2.4.1.1 - Game mod - Download

Bloodlines Extreme is a mod for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, created by _xMAX_. V.T.M.B. has not the difficulty option in menu, so this little but targeted mod represents a virtual Hard Difficulty for it, making better the game with added features, more hard fightings and other... You are not more a "god mode player" through the levels, whatever you do or dont... Now you must raise (again) the attention about all its sides: strategy, fighting way, skills, situations, behaviors and money also . . . Mod requires a NEW GAME and recommended for "veteran" VTMB players.
Comments / 0