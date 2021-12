The Academy has released the titles eligible for Animated Film, Documentary, and Internaitonal Feature films. We’ve already seen so many in each category, and only 5 can be chosen from each. I’m choosing Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” from Spain even though it looks like Spain was not smart enough to do the same. I’m surprised “Summer of Soul” is eligible since its footage is archival was used on TV as specials in the 1970s. Strange. “Flee” is the leading doc so far. Also, I loved “The Mustangs” movie.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO