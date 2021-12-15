ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ('m') diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes...

