The Arab Apartheid No One Talks About

By Khaled Abu Toameh
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issue of Arab apartheid and discrimination recently resurfaced after a Lebanese minister announced that his country decided to allow Palestinians to work in several sectors that were until now reserved just for Lebanese nationals. The announcement by Mostafa Bayram, Lebanon’s Minister of Labor, came as a surprise to...

www.jewishpress.com

