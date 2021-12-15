The Arab Apartheid No One Talks About

Chile chooses Sunday between far-right and leftist candidates for a president to lead the country through a period of constitutional change amid a clamor for social reform.
The country of 19 million people is on edge, fearing renewed mass protests in response to the outcome of the neck-and-neck race between ultra-conservative lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and former student activist Gabriel Boric, a millennial 20 years his junior.
For a country that has voted centrist since the democratic ousting of brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago, there is a stark choice between two political outsiders -- one promising a "social welfare" state, the other a continuation of Chile's neoliberal economic model.
Many fear the socially and fiscally conservative policies of law-and-order candidate Kast -- an apologist for Pinochet, anti gay-marriage and abortion, and a proponent of cutting taxes and social spending.
