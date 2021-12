Xiaomi has become a phone manufacturing powerhouse over the past few years and has, as a result, become one of the most recognised brands in phones. That's in no small part to the fact that they seem to have deliberately tried to break through in several different pricing tiers. We recently wrote about the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is an almost budget range phone which punches well above its weight, and today we're talking about the Xiaomi 11T Pro, a mid-top range phone which comes in as the swan song of their phone generation.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO