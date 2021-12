Despite being down 1% year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the better performers this year, relative to a ~13% decline in the Gold Miners Index. Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a tough year thus far, with the index sliding over 13% year-to-date. While Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) remains in negative territory for the year, it has held value relative to its peers, easily outperforming the GDX. This is partially attributed to its superior streaming business model, allowing for margin expansion during a year when we've seen sector-wide margins stagnate due to inflationary pressures. Given WPM's steady growth in attributable GEO production and industry-leading margins, I would view pullbacks below $39.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

