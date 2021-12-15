ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New laws in Central America are upending Biden's fight against corruption

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Journalist Julio López says he endured years of harassment and violence by the Nicaraguan government and its supporters for his investigative reporting on corruption and human rights. But in April 2018, the repression took a darker turn. Pro-government activists stole his cellphone and beat him...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Post

More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to implement changes in Cuba policy

More than half of House Democrats urged President Biden on Thursday to implement promised changes in Cuba policy, such as removing Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances to the island by U.S. citizens and residents and loosening impediments to humanitarian assistance. In a letter, 114 lawmakers, most from the liberal...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden, Democrats and China are to blame for America's stagflation mess

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday, December 18. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and ended the leasing of Federal lands for oil and gas exploration, he not only ensured an energy price shock. He would spike food prices. To understand why is to understand the stagflationary morass America now finds itself in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
Fox News

Biden's border strategy grows deadlier by the day

Over the past week or so, car and truck crashes from high speed chases involving illegal immigrants and those who smuggle them have killed dozens on our southern border. In one incident alone 55 migrants died as an over packed semi careened out of control. Just in the last few days a mother and daughter lost their lives when their car was slammed into by a fleeing trafficker.
IMMIGRATION
Reading Eagle

Letter: America cannot endure three more years of Biden

Americans should not have to suffer for another three years for the lies, incompetence and failures of this administration. The trillion-dollar Build Back Better (Broke) bill will finish the job initiated by this administration of dealing a deadly blow to America. Check out the views of some of our leaders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Corruption#Guatemala#Nicaraguan#Onda Local#European Union#The Interior Ministry
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis pitches elevating fight against ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’

(The Center Square) – In his ongoing fight against the Biden administration’s open border policies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a comprehensive legislative plan to be considered by the legislature when it convenes in January to limit illegal immigration in Florida as much as possible. The plan...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy