Energy Industry

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Innovative Solar Canopy Designed By Morali Architects and Amergy Solar Inc., and Financed By Green Stream Holdings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Canopies have been approved by NYC Department of Buildings for Compliance with Zoning and Construction. All Faiths Cemetery Solar Project Clears First Phase Towards Completion Of A 3.3 Mega Watt Solar Facility in Middle Village, Queens NY. All Faiths Cemetery Is Evaluating 2 Back Of House Areas: Area1:...

Guardforce AI Announces Planned U.S. Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of SBC Global Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ('Guardforce AI' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, announced today its proposed U.S. expansion plans with the acquisition of New Jersey-based SBC Global Holdings Inc. ('SBC'). As part of the acquisition, Robert Shiver, Chairman and CEO of SBC, will continue to lead the firm. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by January 31, 2022.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Management Confirms It is On The Right Path By Focusing On The Increasingly Popular Sub-Markets In the Solar Power Industry: Solar Farms and Solar Arrays

Company is In Midst of Permitting, Design and Construction For Multi Mega Solar Farms Including A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System Solar Farm In Greece, NY. Company Signed Deal With Amergy Solar Inc. To Provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs; Company Is Seeking To Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System Solar Farm In Greece, NY.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
O.A.T,Inc. Is Pleased to Announce New Project

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / We are very pleased to announce a new construction project for O.A.T. Inc. The new project name is 'South Coast Water District - Lift Station no.2.' The project is in Orange County, California, located at the Sanitation Wastewater Facility, in Laguna Beach. The general contract of this project is 'Financials', and the date of the bid was December 2nd, 2021. The contract amount is $413,000.
Solar to bloom in Australian desert thanks to new green hydrogen project

The Northern Territory government has granted “Major Project Status” to “water-from-air” technology company Aqua Aerem to develop its AUD 15 billion ($10.7 billion), 10 GW Desert Bloom Hydrogen project in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, with ambitious plans for commercial production by 2023. Around the world, large-scale...
Clear Capital Announces Automated Appraisal Photo Review Innovation through ClearCollateral Review

New technology furthers Clear Capital's efforts to modernize the appraisal process. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Clear Capital®, a national real estate valuation technology company, has announced the innovation of ClearPhoto™, a powerful set of AI-driven rules built into ClearCollateral® Review, automating the review of property photos and ensuring they are aligned with the appraisal data and sketch. The technology was developed by Clear Capital's data science team to further streamline the appraisal process and equip lenders with technology that powers low-risk, high-quality decisions.
GainClients, Inc. Launches Relationship with Deschutes County Title of Oregon

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ('RDC') for their newest client, Deschutes County Title ('Deschutes'). Deschutes has activated two branches serving Central Oregon on the RDC Platform. This relationship puts Deschutes at the cutting edge of FinTech serving the Real Estate Markets. Deschutes can now allow all of their clients; Buyers and Sellers, Realtors and even their own Title Sales Representatives, the ability to use their Smart Phones to deposit funds directly into Deschutes' Escrow Accounts; digitally.
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Initial Lithium Infill Drilling Results, Ghana

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce initial infill drilling results at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ('Ewoyaa' or the 'Project') in Ghana, West Africa, where the Company recently announced an updated Scoping Study and increased JORC resource of 21.3Mt @ 1.31% Li2O, resulting in a significant improvement in project economics and life of mine.
Boxwood Partners Advises Value Added HVAC Distributors on Its Strategic Partnership with The Master Group

Latest transaction marks Boxwood's record 10th deal of the year. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between Value Added HVAC Distributors (VAD) and its three subsidiaries, Virginia Air Distributors, Allied HVAC Distributors and South Carolina Air Distributors, and The Master Group, a portfolio company of Novacap.
Going Up: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces November Results With Record Breaking Gross Profit Margin

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of November 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 56%. This represented a significant monthly increase in gross margin of 20% year over year and 66% over 2019 as well as the largest gross margin the Company has ever achieved. The wholesale branded division at City Trees remained hot with monthly net revenue growth of 91% year over year and 132% over 2019.
Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
