Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Innovative Solar Canopy Designed By Morali Architects and Amergy Solar Inc., and Financed By Green Stream Holdings
New Canopies have been approved by NYC Department of Buildings for Compliance with Zoning and Construction. All Faiths Cemetery Solar Project Clears First Phase Towards Completion Of A 3.3 Mega Watt Solar Facility in Middle Village, Queens NY. All Faiths Cemetery Is Evaluating 2 Back Of House Areas: Area1:...www.charlottenews.net
