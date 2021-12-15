Resgreen Group Announces the Development of LilBuddy a Natural Feature Guided Autonomous Mobile Robot

EarlyBirds.io is a service platform that specializes in helping companies and individuals get together to experience the mutual benefits that come with sharing each other’s strengths. The company does this through what it likes to call its open innovation ecosystem. A system that brings together early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs). As such, it’s also a company that feels it’s obliged to keep up with some of the latest trends across industries. That’s why when it started noticing companies having an increased focus on robotics and other autonomous systems (RAS) after Covid, the company thought it was a good idea to alert its clientele to this fact. That way early adopters, innovators, and SMEs with experience in these areas can get ahead of the competition when it comes to new RAS opportunities.

ENGINEERING ・ 12 DAYS AGO