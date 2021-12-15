ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Resgreen Group Announces the Development of LilBuddy a Natural Feature Guided Autonomous Mobile Robot

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the development of its Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), LilBuddy, which is the Light Load version of the Flagship AGV, PullBuddy. The compact AMR is the company's first vehicle to...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

Eurobuilding Hotels Group Enters Tech Development Business With Web-Based Mobile App

Miami Springs, Fla. — Eurobuilding Hotels Group (EHG) has entered the technology development business. After several years of development, the global hotel company has made available to the industry its web-based mobile app that facilitates everything guests may need along their journey, from “Reservation to Review,” and without the need for guests to download an app. GuestHub is a solution designed to boost a hotel’s bottom line by taking better care of guests. It places guest-request task management and guest messaging at the core of operations, helping hotels to improve reviews, increase rooms revenue, and streamline operations by reducing staff workloads. EB Hotel Miami Airport is the first U.S. property to add GuestHub.
MIAMI, FL
TechCrunch

Robotic Research raises $228M Series A to build out commercial autonomous offerings

Robotic Research, a self-driving technology company that has spent the last two decades developing on and off-road autonomous vehicles for the Department of Defense, raised a $228 million Series A round. The company will use the investment, which was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Enlightenment Capital, to build out the commercial side of its business.
ECONOMY
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg-Based Robotic Research/RR.AI Announces $228 Million Series A Funding Round to Scale Autonomous Technology Commercially

CLARKSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous mobility and robotics solutions, today announced a $228 million funding round—the first outside capital the company has raised. This funding will drive further innovation and expansion of Robotic Research’s commercial division, RR.AI, which is focused on delivering comprehensive autonomous driving solutions for commercial truck, bus, drayage and logistics vehicles. Investors in the Series A round include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Enlightenment Capital, Crescent Cove Advisors, Henry Crown and Company, and Luminar Technologies, Inc.
CLARKSBURG, MD
thefishsite.com

MIT designs autonomous robot for oyster industry

When Michelle Kornberg was about to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she wanted to use her knowledge of mechanical and ocean engineering to make the world a better place. Luckily, she found the perfect senior capstone class project: supporting sustainable seafood by helping aquaculture farmers grow oysters.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Mobile Robots#Robotics#Resgreen Group Announces#Mi Accesswire#Autonomous Mobile Robot#Amr#The Light Load#Pullbuddy#Rggi
pulse2.com

Autonomous Sidewalk Delivery Company Serve Robotics Raises $13 Million

Leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics raises $13 million. These are the details. Serve Robotics — a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company — recently announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.’s corporate venture arm 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners and its food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Robot Operations Group Announces Plan For RobOpsCon 2022

A gathering of the global community of robotics and operations experts will advance the best practices for scaling the use of autonomous robots across industries. The Robot Operations Group, a global community of the top experts in scaling the application of advanced robotics, announced the first-ever RobOpsCon will take place in October 2022 in Silicon Valley. The conference will bring together practitioners and a leading panel of multi-disciplinary speakers across industries, including logistics, supply chain, agriculture, hospitality and healthcare. Additional details will be announced shortly.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

How the Autonomous Vehicle is Shaping our Future Wireless Networks Featured

For the last decade, engineers throughout the automotive ecosystem have invested countless hours and capital trying to teach cars how to drive. Achieving this goal could mean the end of traffic accidents and fatalities and the recovery of the lost time we spend in traffic. But teaching a machine how to drive with better safety, accuracy and experience than human drivers under an infinite number of road, traffic and weather conditions is an incredibly challenging problem.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Developer of tunnel-boring robot raises $30M Series A

The unsightly and potentially hazardous utility lines that crisscross cities and run for miles and miles in rural regions could all go underground if the people behind a new startup have their way. Petra has developed a semi-autonomous robot that's designed to tunnel through bedrock, the startup announced Thursday. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
aithority.com

MORAI and dSPACE to Co-develop Autonomous Driving Validation Simulator

MORAI, the leading developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology in Korea, has signed an MOU with autonomous driving solutions leader, dSPACE Korea to work together in developing co-simulation solutions. An autonomous driving simulator requires a core engine, which MORAI designs, develops, and distributes to some 100 clients, chief among...
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

CB Scientific, Inc. Enters Beta-testing Phase for Its Updated Proprietary My-Cam Cardiac Event Monitor

Updates to provide device improvements while maintaining the innovative core-functionality of CBSC's state-of-the-art cardiac event monitor. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company') announced today that the company has entered the Beta testing phase for its updated My-Cam cardiac event monitoring device. The updated design provides improved power consumption, enhanced lead wire shielding, improved signal quality, and a more cost-effective part sourcing while maintaining its core functionality of being a state-of-the-art auto-trigger device.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Clear Capital Announces Automated Appraisal Photo Review Innovation through ClearCollateral Review

New technology furthers Clear Capital's efforts to modernize the appraisal process. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Clear Capital®, a national real estate valuation technology company, has announced the innovation of ClearPhoto™, a powerful set of AI-driven rules built into ClearCollateral® Review, automating the review of property photos and ensuring they are aligned with the appraisal data and sketch. The technology was developed by Clear Capital's data science team to further streamline the appraisal process and equip lenders with technology that powers low-risk, high-quality decisions.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Security First International Holdings, Inc. to Change Name to More Accurately Reflect the Company's Vision and Evolution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:SCFR) a South Florida-based technology incubator, is excited to announce that it's in the process of changing the company name to 'Incubar'. This rebranding strategy will reflect the evolution of the company as well...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
aithority.com

Motional and Uber Announce Partnership for Autonomous Deliveries

Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies Inc announced a partnership to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers, starting in Santa Monica in early 2022. Motional’s all-electric vehicles will conduct deliveries of a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants on Uber Eats. The partnership represents industry-shaping firsts for both companies; Motional’s expansion into driverless delivery and Uber’s first on-road delivery partnership with an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology provider.
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

Engineers develop a robotic hand with a gecko-inspired grip

Across a vast array of robotic hands and clamps, there is a common foe: The heirloom tomato. You may have seen a robotic gripper deftly pluck an egg or smoothly palm a basketball—but, unlike human hands, one gripper is unlikely to be able to do both and a key challenge remains hidden in the middle ground.
ENGINEERING
OEM Off-Highway

Husqvarna Group Increases Ownership in Yeti Move to Grow Autonomous Offerings

Husqvarna Group has increased its ownership in Yeti Move, a software solution provider which is providing an autonomous platform to airports and other industries. The Yeti system is sold and currently under commissioning at both Oslo and Stockholm airport for snow clearing operations. Combined with other solutions from the Husqvarna Group, including robotic mowers, the aim is to provide operators with a comprehensive autonomous solution for all seasons.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

EarlyBirds is Noticing a Big Uptick in Robotics And Autonomous Systems Demand After Covid

EarlyBirds.io is a service platform that specializes in helping companies and individuals get together to experience the mutual benefits that come with sharing each other’s strengths. The company does this through what it likes to call its open innovation ecosystem. A system that brings together early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs). As such, it’s also a company that feels it’s obliged to keep up with some of the latest trends across industries. That’s why when it started noticing companies having an increased focus on robotics and other autonomous systems (RAS) after Covid, the company thought it was a good idea to alert its clientele to this fact. That way early adopters, innovators, and SMEs with experience in these areas can get ahead of the competition when it comes to new RAS opportunities.
ENGINEERING
enplugged.com

Mobile Application Development

Mobile Application Development is the process of building and developing software and application programs for mobile phones and smart gadgets. These application and software programs are either installed already during the mobile device’s manufacturing or bought from software providers for mobile phones and then installed in the phone, or downloaded directly to the mobile phone through its web browser (via its HTTP functionality that uses client- and server-side processing). But since this is a very broad topic, this article will help you familiarize yourself with what mobile application development is all about.
CELL PHONES
offshore-technology.com

OhmniLabs Launches Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot

Concept: American startup OhmniLabs has introduced OhmniClean, an autonomous mobile robot that disinfects facilities using UV-C (ultraviolet C) light. It can help disinfect environments requiring deep cleanings such as hospitals, hotels, and schools. The startup claims OhmniClean to be the world’s lightest and efficient cleaning robot with nearly no downtime for facilities. OhmniClean robot can cover more areas quickly and efficiently while reducing the required number of cleaning staff.
ELECTRONICS
charlottenews.net

TPT Global Tech's "Digithrive" Subsidiary Established Within Its Saas Division To Focus On Fintech Activity Such As Crypto, Mobile Digital And Internet Banking Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com a San Diego based technology company and its subsidiaries, today announced its Digithrive Subsidiary, included in its SaaS Division, will include the company's new Fintech activity focusing on Crypto, Digital Mobile, and Internet Banking technologies. Recognizing the explosive growth opportunities in these Fintech sectors, the Company finds itself uniquely positioned to take advantage of existing assets and capitalize on the expertise it already possesses. In coordination with its Global marketing associates, and combined with the recently announced development of its Super APP 'VüMe,' the Company intends to instantly become a player with several niche technology solutions in these rapidly expanding sectors. While the Company has no intention, at this time, of launching its own Crypto coin it will focus its efforts on technology platforms that will create better customer experiences for these new generation technology offerings.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy