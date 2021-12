The spirit of Christmas is in the giving and the students of Saint Anselm are filled with that spirit today. Each year Terry Newcomb of Saint Anselm Dining Services makes sure the college coffee shop is decorated for the holidays. According to wmur.com, she tells them “It has always been my tradition to decorate the coffee shop, as an overabundance of decorations for the students because they go to expect it, and it makes them happy.” I think the way Terry Newcomb speaks about the decorations; makes her just as happy to put them up for the students as the students enjoy them. I suspect the students know this too.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO