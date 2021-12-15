ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Ari Fuld Project Launches Fellowship Program with Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ari Fuld Project announced on Wednesday the official launch of the Ari Fuld Fellowship Program, in partnership with Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh, which is the Yeshiva were Ari Fuld z”l taught and learned at. Ari Fuld was a popular pro-Israel activist, defender of Israel and teacher. He was...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Jews Who Prayed on Temple Mount Disguised as Muslims Arraigned Today – Are Israel Police Losing It?

Two “Temple Mount Mista’arvim” who were arrested in their homes by the Jerusalem Police Wednesday will be brought before a judge on Thursday. The detainees are Temple Mount activists who last week starred in a Channel 13 News report that put to shame the Jerusalem Police and the discriminatory policy it enforces at the Temple Mount compound. Meet the Temple Mount Mista’arvim…
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Born Jewish, Raised Catholic, Now Chabad

While on a charter fishing boat Rabbi Yishai interviews Rabbi Matisyahu Devlin who was raised Catholic but today is a Chabad rabbi and teacher – hear his amazing tale! Then, the Forefather Jacob adjures his son, the viceroy Joseph, “Don’t bury me in Egypt – take me to Hebron!” in the Torah portion of Vayechi and the dramatic end of the book of Bereshit/Genesis.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Hundreds at Yehudah Dimentman’s Funeral in Homesh as Leaders Deliver Their Eulogies

Hundreds participated on Friday in the funeral procession of Yehudah Dimentman Hy’d who was killed Thursday night in a shooting attack near Homesh, Samaria. The procession then continued to Jerusalem, where Yehuda will be buried. His Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Elishama Cohen, mourned him, saying:. “Our Yehudah, a soldier without...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Way Of All The World

Our haftara describes the death of David HaMelech after we learned in the parsha of the deaths of Yaakov Avinu and Yosef HaTzaddik. Together these are three of the seven “shepherds” of Israel to whom we bid farewell this week (although the tzaddikim live forever). What’s more, as...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jews#Ari S Grill#The Fellowship Program#Rabbi#Yna#Idf
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Moroccan King Orders Restoration of Hundreds of Jewish Sites

(Israel Hayom via JNS) King Mohammed VI of Morocco recently introduced an initiative to restore hundreds of historical Jewish sites in the kingdom, according to Arab media reports. The move is part of the rapprochement between Rabat and Jerusalem, which resumed diplomatic relations earlier this year as part of the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Tzava’a of Rabbi Yehuda HaChassid

Rabbi Yehuda HaChassid was born in 1150 and lived in Speyer and later in Regensburg, where he died in 1217. He essentially initiated a school of thought that combines halacha and kabbala, as is evident in many of his writings. He emerged as one of the leading authorities of Ashkenazi Jews of the time and his influence continues to this day.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jewish Anti-Semitism: Nothing New Under the Sun

One of the most heartbreaking points I make to high school students in my Israel political advocacy classes is that when they face unjustified anti-Israel attacks on their future college campus or in an elected official’s office while lobbying, they probably won’t be facing a Palestinian but an anti-Israel Jew. Many of the most anti-Israel groups include the word “Jewish” in their names or mission statements. Many of these groups release statements that begin with the words, “As Jews, we feel…”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
The Jewish Press

The 10th of Tevet & The Forgotten Kaddish

The 10th of the month of Tevet has been a day of fasting for Jews for more than 2,500 years. The mention of the tragedy of this day goes farther back than any other Jewish fast, with the exception of Yom Kippur. On the Tenth of Tevet on the year 588 BCE king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon set siege to the city of Jerusalem, a siege that would ultimately destroy the city, and bring about the destruction of the first temple and exile. The day is also noted by the rabbis as mourning the loss of Ezra the scribe, and the first time the Torah was translated into Greek in a way that diminished its meaning. Yet there is another aspect to this day, one that has only come about in this past century; in 1950 the Chief Rabbinate of Israel established it as the “General Day of Kaddish” for victims of the Holocaust. This enabled anyone who had relatives who perished in the Holocaust, but did not know the day they died (Yahrzeit). While making a day for those who lost loved ones in the Holocaust to say Kaddish was absolutely necessary, it highlights an even sadder and more serious problem: those who had no one to say Kaddish for them.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

KKL-JNF Hosts Sustainability Panel for Israeli & Arab Youths at Expo Dubai 2020

The Israeli Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 on Wednesday hosted a youth panel on the topic of youth education and informal education solutions in the fight against climate change. Leaders of 25 different youth organizations from Israel and the UAE converged for a series of lectures and panels on the instrumentality of youth in efforts to reverse climate change and provide for a more sustainable future. This is the first panel of its kind with Israeli and UAE youth involvement, specifically geared to discussing what can be done to mitigate climate change.
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Second Synagogue from Temple Era Excavated in Migdal near the Kinneret

A 2000-year-old synagogue from the Second Temple period was recently discovered in Migdal, a large Jewish settlement from that era. Migdal, believed to have been located on the site of the depopulated village of al-Majdal, on a hilltop overlooking the Kinneret, served as the main base for Yosef Ben Matityahu (Flavius Josephus) in his war against the Romans in Galilee during the Great Revolt. This is the first time that two synagogues have been found in a single settlement from the Second Temple period.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Knesset Denies Missionaries Tax-Exempt Status – For Now

The Knesset Finance Committee has temporarily rejected an appeal by the Jehova Witness cult to receive tax-exempt status. A permanent decision is expected shortly. The rejection was issued as a result of efforts by Knesset members Rabbi Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) and Rabbi Yinon Azulai (Shas), according to a statement by tye Yad L’Achim antisemissionary organization.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Western Countries Have Provided $1 Billion to Anti-Israel Orgs Over the Past Decade

Over the past decade, Western governments have provided approximately $1 billion to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that promote boycotts and sanctions against Israel, lobby the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Jewish state, including to NGOs with direct links to terror organizations, a new report by NGO Monitor shows. According to...
CHARITIES
The Jewish Press

Od Avinu Chai

As I prepare for my mission to El Salvador during yeshiva break, it’s worth highlighting an aspect of a mission I went on some years ago in Honduras. At the time, I worked in the healthcare field, and on my tour of Roatan’s hospital, I learned much about the healthcare system there and in other Caribbean islands. I noticed how much of their resources were focused on labor and delivery, and how little was allocated towards the end of life. Upon inquiring, the hospital leader told me that this was largely a reflection of their values and the fact that islanders prefer to die at home surrounded by loved ones instead of having to spend significant time connected to machines, often disconnected from their families. He told me that even islanders that weren’t religious believed in some kind of afterlife and generally weren’t afraid of following their ancestors there. They saw no need to “fight” death.
WORLD
AFP

Israel hunts Palestinians for W.Bank settler killing

Israeli soldiers carried out a manhunt Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for shooting dead an Israeli settler and wounding two others. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War.
MILITARY
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Partners With Black Churches To Address Mental Health

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the midst of racial reckoning and a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting the Black community, mental health is more important than ever. This week Mount Sinai announced a new expansion of services, focusing on faith. The HOPE Center in South Harlem may look like many other mental health clinics, but this one calls the historic First Corinthian Baptist Church home. “We provide services focusing on everything from depression and anxiety to grief and loss,” HOPE Center director Dr. Lena Green explained. This week, Green and her team celebrated their fifth anniversary of showing congregants it is okay not to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Israeli Officials Thank American Friends for Helping Stop Jerusalem Consulate’s Reopening

Israeli officials are celebrating the news that the US will not be reopening its Jerusalem consulate for the purpose of strengthening its relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA). The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, which borders both Jerusalem and the PA’s seat of government Ramallah, Yisrael Gantz, is especially pleased and released a statement thanking Israel’s friends in the American government who he credited with helping to stop the move.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

One Israeli dead, two wounded in West Bank shooting

An Israeli religious student was killed and two wounded Thursday when their car came under gunfire near a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The shooting follows a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Israeli Army Lieutenant Colonel Amnon Shefler said the attack took place after 7:00 pm when "terrorists shot at yeshiva students from the side of the road". More than 10 rounds were fired at the vehicle, Shefler said, blaming Palestinians.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Poll Shows 93% of Jerusalem Arabs Prefer Israeli Rule

According to a poll conducted by SHFA, an Arabic language news outlet from the Palestinian Authority (PA), 93% of the Arab residents of Jerusalem would prefer that their neighborhoods in the city remain under Israeli rule. More specifically, they would not want to see their part of Jerusalem transferred to the PA.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Happiness Mitzvah

One of the most famous sayings of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is undoubtedly, “It is a great mitzvah to always be happy.” Let’s see if we can reflect a little upon the depth of this statement. At the beginning of his career, the French general and dictator...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy