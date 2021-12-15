ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount & Blade: Warband - The Last Days v.3.6rr3565 for Warband - Game mod - Download

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Days is a mod for Mount & Blade: Warband, created by The Last Days Development Team. It’s a total conversion based on...

Yakuza 0 - Story Saves - Game mod - Download

Save game for Yakuza 0 created by leznis. A packet of saves that were made before each boss fight. Here they are:. 1. First Kuze Fight (slot1) 2. First Jun Oda Fight (slot2) 3. Massive Man Fight (slot3) 4. Second Kuze Fight (slot4) 5. Casino Guy Fight (slot6) 6. Third...
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Dualshock 4 Button prompts is a mod for Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor, created by tehasut. This mod replace original Xbox controller icons with Dualshock 4 icons. I extracted the DDS files from Middle-earth: Shadow of War PC version with Luigi Auriemma's QuickBMS (https://aluigi.altervista.org/quickbms.htm). I used GIMP to modify some of them (https://www.gimp.org). I implemented the files with XpoZed's Unpakke (http://www.nullsecurity.org/unpakke). I made the patch file with xdelta (http://xdelta.org).
Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
Clock Tower - Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation is a mod for Mizzurna Falls, created by Cirosan. Mizzurna Falls is a 1998 PlayStation adventure game developed by Human Entertainment. Heavily inspired by cult classic TV show Twin Peaks, the game follows high schooler Matthew Williams as he searches for his close friend, Emma Roland, who has gone missing. Notable for its unique blend of open-world gameplay, a real-time clock that sees NPCs and events following their own schedules, emphasis on exploration, and elaborate action sequences, Mizzurna Falls is considered a forerunner to later titles such as Deadly Premonition, Shenmue, and Majora's Mask. However, Mizzurna Falls was on the bleeding edge of technology at the time, and its ambitious open-world was ultimately too much for the PlayStation to handle, resulting in a number of bugs.
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
Far Cry 4 - FC4 Mod Installer v.1.25 - Game mod - Download

FC4 Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry 4, created by Golden Path Mod Team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
Far Cry: New Dawn - FCND Mod Installer v.4.1.7 - Game mod - Download

FCND Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry: New Dawn, created by Scavenger Mod team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Full Crew Achievement Save - Game mod - Download

Save ready for the start of New Game+. The title has been 100% completed. All skills and mutations have been unlocked. Then paste the contents of the "Witcher 3 Joller" folder into the folder where you have your saves for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\The Witcher 3\gamesaves).
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - Speedometer v.0.3.0 - Game mod - Download

Speedometer is a mod for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, created by zhpete. Allows you to use the MAGrope swing and pull-up anywhere. The MANIFOLD ATTACHMENT GEAR's targeting system has been upgraded to allow you to SWING from or PULL-UP to any surface between 3m and 15m thanks to its GRAPPLING TIP. Targeting will automatically activate once airborne.
Stardew Valley - Furniture Recolor v.0.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Furniture Recolor is a mod for Stardew Valley, created by aedenthorn. This mod lets you tint individual furniture pieces and wall-hangings using R, G, and B hotkeys. To tint a piece of furniture, hover over it with the mouse, then press (and hold) one of the hotkeys to increase the red, green, or blue tint of an object.
The Dark Mod - COS0: To Catch a Thief v.2 - Game mod - Download

COS0: To Catch a Thief is a mod for The Dark Mod, created by Bienie. The prequel story to the Chronicles of Skulduggery has the protagonist Elias Thorne do an urgent and sensitive favor to the local gang, the Bloodied Bulldogs. He is to stop another thief from completing a contract that would make them lose face, and in doing so save a young maiden.
WipEout 2097 - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for WipEout 2097, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. Instructions:. Copy the CD contents to any folder on your HDD. Extract 32-bit Installer’s archive into that folder...
Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Basic Save - Game mod - Download

The save made in the area of the mill near Rattay. It allows us to quickly bypass the intro. Nothing else has been completed. The character is not developed. Then paste the files from the "Kingdom Come mrmayhem2" folder into the folder where your Kingdom Come: Deliverance saves are stored (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\kingdomcome\saves).
Street Fighter V - Haymaker - Full game - Download

Haymaker is a free game by Haymaker Team. Haymaker is a two player beat em up set in America in the golden 50's. Meet crazy and unique fighting champions like 'Lastermann' or 'Officer Johnson'. Grab a friend, or try your luck against the computer, and get into fight! Haymaker started as a project of five Game Design students at the HTW Berlin for our course of studies during one semester. After we recieved feedback, we decided to expand the whole game and serve our demanding audience to release a full playable version. So after an additional half year of polishing and adding new, exciting, characters and stages, we are very proud to release Haymaker for the PC!
My Little Pony PC Play Pack - Battle Gem Ponies v.0.3.2.5 demo - Full game - Download

This is demo for Battle Gem Ponies, an RPG by Yotes Games. Command super-powered, shape-shifting ponies in strategic turn-based RPG combat. Embark on a journey to become the best pony trainer in the world and protect the world from those who want to use the powerful ponies for evil. Battle other players locally in a variety of multiplayer modes using either a team developed in the single player mode or by selecting and customizing a team from a list of available ponies.
Zanzarah: The Hidden Portal - Zanzarah Global Mod v.3.9.9.1 - Game mod - Download

Zanzarah Global Mod is a mod for Zanzarah - The Hidden Portal, created by Transcendental and Mreirana. Ghost Demonologist helpem with translating it to english:. Creators: Transcendental aka Turnox aka ??????????????? ???????? (most of the work) and Mreirana (part of ideas and textures) Translators: Transcendental aka Turnox aka ??????????????? ????????...
