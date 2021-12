Riding high and as one of the AFC leaders, the Patriots got smacked in the mouth by the Colts and raised questions about just how much they can contend. Heading into Saturday night’s matchup against the Colts, everyone was buying into the New England Patriots — a familiar place for the NFL to be. But rather than keep rolling under Bill Belichick and with rookie Mac Jones at quarterback, things took a drastic 180 in Indianapolis.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO