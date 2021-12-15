ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How Do Clinical Trials Work?

Cover picture for the articleTesting cancer treatments is a crucial part of the research journey that...

Medscape News

Sharp Fall in Cancer Clinical Trial Recruitment

Recruitment to cancer clinical trials in England fell by 59% during the first year of the pandemic, according to experts. The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) said COVID-19 had exacerbated long-standing issues with trial funding, regulation, and access. With thousands of patients being excluded from the latest treatment options, the...
CANCER
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Clinical trial starts for COVID oral therapeutics

Editor’s note: This story is taken from a Louisiana State University (LSU) press release. Skymount Medical has partnered with Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Medical Center to hold the first U.S. clinical trial on the efficacy of COVID-19 oral therapeutics LSU researchers discovered using artificial intelligence (AI). The testing will be conducted through RUHS Medical Center’s Comparative Effectiveness and Clinical Outcomes Research Center (CECORC) in Moreno Valley.
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

As Variants Emerge, COVID Clinical Trials Need Volunteers

COVID-19 clinical trial volunteers for new treatments and vaccines are in demand, especially as new variants continue to emerge. Participating in clinical trials can give you access to key treatments early, and allows you to help others. Before participating, experts say you should review all risks and details of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Sharing Clinical Trial Results with Pediatric Participants

Sharing the results of clinical research with trial participants and the public in a report that is understandable at the 6th-8th grade reading level, often referred to as a “lay summary” or a “plain language summary” (PLS), has coincided with a larger, patient-centric paradigm shift in the clinical research enterprise. Standardized practices and programs for PLS sharing to meet ethical, regulatory, and industry commitments have been established, published, and widely implemented within research sponsor organizations. However, sharing results with pediatric trial participants and the general pediatric community at large in an age-appropriate manner is an area with limited practical guidance and limited literature on practices to date.
HEALTH
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Towards Data-Driven Clinical Trial Planning and Strategy

The biopharma industry continues to improve its ability to implement data-driven decision making into drug development. As more data is collected, cleaned, and structured, companies are building advanced analytical capabilities to optimize trial feasibility and predictability, operational plans, and resource allocation. In order to have an objective view to ensure efficient and meaningful trials, there must be an optimal number of quality patients, sites, and investigators who are willing and capable to take part in the trial. This willingness also depends very much on the nature of the trial, the drug under investigation, and the study design, including the patient experience. Clinical trials are conducted on a global scale, and yet, the trial journey for any given patient is very much a personal decision. From the site’s and patient’s perspective, there are more clinical trials than ever, resulting in greater choice and selectivity. This also means that competition for sites and patients continues to increase for pharma sponsors. Thus, understanding geographical, clinical, operational, and medical practices are critical to a clinical trial’s success. Sponsors are responding by increasing their capabilities to perform robust data-driven feasibility to create operational plans that will increase the likelihood of enrolling the trial on time, within budget, and with a high level of quality.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Matching Colorectal Cancer Patients With Better Treatments

Patients with colorectal cancer were among the first to receive targeted therapies. These drugs aim to block the cancer-causing proteins that trigger out-of-control cell growth while sparing healthy tissues. But some patients are not eligible for these treatments because they have cancer-promoting mutations that are believed to cause resistance to these drugs.
CANCER
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

