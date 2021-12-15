ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station Eleven (Episode 1, 2 & 3) HBO Max, Mackenzie Davis, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStation Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. Startattle.com – Station Eleven | HBO Max. Network: HBO Max. Release date: December 16,...

www.startattle.com

TVGuide.com

Station Eleven Review: HBO Max Apocalyptic Drama Delivers the Heart We Need to Get Through Our Own Pandemic

HBO Max's Station Eleven contains some of the most horrific events you'll see on television this (or any) year, but it's ultimately not really about death and disaster. Jumping freely across a timeline that spans the years leading up to the arrival of a pandemic that wipes out all but a sliver of the Earth's population and the decades that follow, it's less a story about the end of the world or post-apocalyptic existence and more about what happens in the spaces between crises, as well as the moments of connection created by people living through the worst history has to offer and still finding reasons to carry on — and ultimately doing more than carry on.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven: HBO Max's Beautiful Adaptation Makes for a Captivating Journey

The past few years have really pushed us to consider what the end of the world might look like. And in that sense, HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven, an adaptation of the apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, has unfortunate (or perhaps auspicious) timing. Who wants to watch a show where the world’s population has been ravaged by a pandemic, where characters suffer through what they have lost and debate if hope is a worthy investment? Who wants to inhabit a dark universe that feels just a branch away from our own?
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date Is Set at HBO Max

Ridley Scott’s HBO Max series Raised by Wolves might be the best sleeper sci-fi hit out there (no offense to The Expanse). The show didn’t garner that much attention but has built a decent following since its first season released, and now we know when we’ll be able to find out just what happened to Mother and Father and the children as they struggle to survive on a dangerous planet. Raised by Wolves season 2 will premiere with a release date of February 3, 2022.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Station Eleven' Producers on Casting Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Lori Petty (Exclusive)

Adapted from the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven follows the lives of people trying to survive and rebuild decades after society was wiped out by a deadly flu. “It’s a show about a small group of interconnected people before, during, and after a pandemic,” showrunner Patrick Somerville tells ET about the limited HBO Max series, which features a sprawling ensemble, including Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, Deborah Cox, Enrico Colantoni, Himesh Patel, Gael García Bernal, Lori Petty and Mackenzie Davis.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

HBO Max Releases Official Trailer For ‘Peacemaker’

The official, full length trailer for the upcoming DC comics show, Peacemake, released yesterday and shows new plot points and arks for the plethora of characters appearing in the show. John Cena’s (12 Rounds, The Suicide Squad) optimistic, ruthless killer, Peacemaker, is shown going on yet another series of murder...
TV SERIES
#Science Fiction#Startattle Com#Philippine
startattle.com

Raised by Wolves (Season 2 Episode 1) HBO Max, trailer, release date

Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction. Startattle.com – Raised by Wolves | HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
CHICAGO, IL
/Film

Station Eleven Cinematographer On Capturing The Post-Apocalyptic World Of The HBO Max Series [Interview]

"Station Eleven," now streaming on HBO Max (read our review), serves as an antidote to the dour color palette and mood of other post-apocalyptic narratives on television and in film. Laced with humor and heartache, it's perhaps the brightest, most fanciful end-of-the-world drama you'll ever see. The 10-episode miniseries follows several characters and their interconnected lives during a global pandemic and its aftermath.
TV & VIDEOS
Stamford Advocate

Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Kimi,’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Reveals HBO Max Release Date

Soderbergh is no stranger to the streamer. His most recent film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser, hit HBO Max in July. Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a 2020 American comedy-drama set on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, also streamed exclusively on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Why the Mysterious Spaceman in HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Is Essential to the Series

"Doctor Eleven can't feel time," says young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) early in the second episode of Station Eleven, HBO Max's ambitious new miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 bestselling dystopian novel. In the moment, Kirsten is speaking to Sarah, who will later be revealed to be "The Conductor" of the traveling theater troupe that grown-up Kristen, played by Halt and Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis, will eventually become a key member of, but the line might as well be directed at the viewer attempting to make sense of the show's fractured structure. If Dr. Eleven, an astronaut glimpsed in the first episode who resembles MTV's Moon Man VMA trophy, can't "feel" time, what does that mean for the time-skipping series around him?
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Station Eleven’ Review: HBO Max’s Stunning, Intimate Limited Series Redefines the End of the World

Death is depicted differently in “Station Eleven.” TV typically relishes its bedside goodbyes, milking those lingering close-ups of the sick or dying for every last tear. Dystopian disaster stories tend to go one step further, honing in on gruesome fatalities or honoring last breaths from the battlefield, exhaled in the arms of their best friends. But in Patrick Somerville’s apocalyptic HBO Max limited series, characters rarely get that close. By physical distance or time itself, they’re removed from their loved ones’ sudden departure. They hear their partner’s last words over a voicemail. They learn of their family’s fate via a...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Station Eleven brings the acclaimed pandemic tale to HBO Max

Get your dollar bills ready 'cause it's time to make it rain on 10 guys who are going through Magic Mike boot camp to get their, well, magic back. These "regular Joes" — er, Mikes — will bare it all physically (well, mostly) and emotionally as they learn sexy dance routines in the hopes of being crowned the real Magic Mike and winning a cash prize (hopefully paid out in Benjamins). —Gerrad Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Station Eleven is a profound must-watch experience, even if it takes place in the aftermath of pandemic

"I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic," says Jen Chaney. "But here’s the thing, and I say this with the utmost respect and love: You are wrong. Station Eleven, an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s superb, unexpectedly prescient 2014 novel, is a limited series you should see, not despite the stress we’ve endured in 2020 and 2021 but because of it. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose past credits include Made for Love, Maniac, and, most tellingly, The Leftovers, Station Eleven is a beautifully wrought piece of storytelling that will certainly remind audiences of the coronavirus — it focuses on a flu that spreads rapidly, causing panic, quarantining, and an immense loss of life — but it also presents a much more extreme version of a pandemic than the one we’ve confronted. The sickness in this HBO Max series ... instantly starts taking out humans and basic infrastructure to such an extent that it seems non-hyperbolic when it is referred to as 'the end of the world.'...Yet Station Eleven is, at its core, an uplifting reaffirmation of the value of life and human connection that argues that Americans can and will come together to help one another in the most dire of circumstances."
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Station Eleven on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime? Where to Watch Online?

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s namesake novel, ‘Station Eleven’ is a science fiction miniseries created by Patrick Somerville. The show centers upon a nomadic group of actors and musicians who barely managed to survive the pandemic that led to the downfall of civilization two decades ago. Unfortunately, as they search for peace and meaning in the present day, they accidentally encounter a violent cult that has an unexpected connection with one of them. The science-fiction show stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Curious to learn more about the series and how you can watch it? We have got you covered!
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ TV Review: HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama Is Essential Discomfort Viewing

Nature triumphs. Green burgeons over streets, along concrete foundations and pillars; a handful of feral hogs snuffle, root, rut in the overgrowth. The land is absent of any traces of mankind save for what they left behind in their departure. Everyone’s gone, not on trips, or on business, but gone gone, permanently, bequeathing their mortgages and HOAs to the pigs, who don’t care about anything other than the chief responsibility people failed to meet: Survival. Happy holidays! Patrick Somerville, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Emily St. John Mandel got you the best gift of all: The truth. Cuts deep, doesn’t it? “Station Eleven,” HBO Max’s latest doom-forward miniseries, the long-lost spiritual cousin of “The Leftovers,” radiates truth in distress.
TV SERIES

