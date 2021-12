Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. On this week’s episode of The Waves, senior managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas is joined by Slate senior writer Seth Stevenson to talk about the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, which Seth has been covering since it started at the end of November. Maxwell is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse minors by recruiting and grooming underage girls. First, Seth and June catch up on what has been happening in the courtroom now that the prosecution has rested its case. In the second half of the show, they unpack some of Maxwell’s history of benefiting from shady men and Seth predicts what’s to come. Looming over the trial, and our discussion: Is it fair to hold a woman accountable for aiding in a man’s wrongdoings?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO