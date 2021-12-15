ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Big Questions About the COVID Booster Shot, Answered

By Editor's Pics
technologynetworks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the messaging from authorities around Covid-19 booster shots has been confusing — and that’s partly because scientists themselves haven’t always agreed on who needs them. When many countries began to recommend...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Boosters#Immune System#Omicron
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
digg.com

Should I Report My Boss For Threatening To Fire Me Unless I Left A Work-Related Note At A Coworker's Relative's Grave, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
studyfinds.org

Belief in COVID conspiracy theories growing as trust in Dr. Fauci becomes more divisive, survey reveals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Misinformation about COVID-19 continues to influence millions of Americans, impacting their decisions on getting the coronavirus vaccine for themselves and their families, a new poll reveals. Moreover, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found more Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the virus was created for use as a biological weapon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Bird Brains and Human Brains Share Similar Memory Limits

Birds and humans have very different networks of neurons in their brains. Nevertheless, their working memory is limited by similar mechanisms. The working memory is the brain’s ability to process information for a short period of time in a retrievable state. It is essential for performing complex cognitive tasks, such as thinking, planning, following instructions or solving problems. A team of researchers from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) has now succeeded in investigating this special area of memory in birds in more detail and in comparing it to data storage in the mammalian brain. The scientists found that birds and monkeys – despite their different brain architecture – share the same central mechanisms and limits of working memory.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Study Reveals How HIV Copies Itself in the Body

HIV replication in the human body requires that specific viral RNAs be packaged into progeny virus particles. A new study has found how a small difference in the RNA sequence can allow the viral RNA to be packaged for replication, creating potential targets for future HIV treatments. The study, published...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

COVID-19 Childhood Vaccines: Why Don’t They Last a Lifetime, Like the Measles Shot?

The recent emergence of Omicron – a SARS-CoV-2 variant with suspected high transmissibility and infectivity rates – has prompted some of the world’s vaccination programs to be both expanded and accelerated. Not only will some countries now offer boosters to their already vaccinated older age groups, but they may also offer vaccinations to children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The omicron variant symptoms you might miss

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has started to spread throughout the United States, raising concern among health experts that not everyone will identify their infection. Professor Tim Spector, who helps run the ZOE COVID symptoms app and study, recently said testing has become more important with the omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Can I Still Transmit COVID After The Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “I volunteer at a local nursing home and they test for the virus often. There have been two cases among employees. Should I still volunteer?” -Irene I think you can consider volunteering if you’re generally healthy, have been fully vaccinated and boosted (if eligible), and if you and the people in the nursing home wear masks at all times...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy